Corey Davis is now a New York Jet after putting up 984 yards and five touchdowns last year with the Tennessee Titans. We already know who Jamison Crowder is with his veteran presence. Elijah Moore is the rookie they drafted out of Mississippi with the second pick of round number two. Denzel Mims was pretty underwhelming last year, but this is the guy that’s going to get huge looks this year. You can’t whiff like this on a pick like Mims, so he should be heavily involved, and former Jaguar Keelan Cole will make the team somehow. If one of these guys gets hurt, Cole will get a chance to play. These are five viable receivers that will have good weeks at a time in fantasy, but who is at the head of the class?