On June 22, Republican abuse of the filibuster killed debate and prevented the For the People Act, which would have expanded voting rights, from reaching the Senate floor. In May, Republicans used the filibuster to block a bipartisan January 6 commission. There is no clearer public interest purpose than what was proposed by these victims of the filibuster. Both acts are closely aligned with the neutral purpose of public interest defined by the Constitution to establish “a more perfect union.”