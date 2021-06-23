Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

Horizon Media launches new behavioral science and economics practice under its WHY group

By Michael Bürgi
Digiday
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSo many factors influence a person’s choice to purchase a product or service that go beyond advertising and marketing. Digiday has learned that major independent agency Horizon Media has assembled a practice called Human Intelligence under its WHY Group that tries to better understand peoples’ behavioral quirks that can either influence or inhibit their decisions.

digiday.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Grant
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Advertising And Marketing#Behavioral Science#Media Agency#Behavioral Economics#Horizon Media#Human Intelligence#Prudential#Animal Spirits#A E Networks#Turner Networks
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Science
News Break
Market Analysis
News Break
Marketing
Related
Economymartechseries.com

Breaking Media Using Intent Data to Inform Content Marketing Programs

Brands and agencies using sponsored content to reach lawyers, health care professionals, finance, defense and government decision-makers, and other affluent business communities can do so more effectively, thanks to a unique program Breaking Media and Bombora announced . Marketing Technology News: VIZIO and Verizon Media Announce Strategic Partnership to Advance...
Technologymartechseries.com

Lloyd’s List Intelligence, the Trusted Expert Providing Actionable Insight Into the Global Maritime Industry for 300 Years, Introduces a New Industry Standard for Maritime Intelligence Through Its Partnership With Artificial Intelligence Industry Leader SAS

Lloyd’s List Intelligence, provider of transparent data, analysis, and actionable insight for professionals connected to maritime trade, has teamed up with analytics powerhouse SAS, a leader in artificial intelligence (AI), data mining, modelling and forecasting. Together, they have developed a new level of data-driven maritime insight for analysing vessels, movements and fleets using managed analytics. This pioneering new application of artificial intelligence allows Lloyd’s List Intelligence customers to interpret and understand complex vessel movements and behaviours in ways that were not possible before.
Economymartechseries.com

Marketers Need to Incorporate Disinformation Detection Into Their Strategies

As marketers gain unprecedented access to consumers, consumers are also tasked with sifting through unparalleled sources of information. Between poorly executed April Fool’s pranks, to genuinely creative campaigns, to consumer created hoaxes, whether they realize it or not, customers are constantly discerning credible information from opinions and even flat out lies.
EconomyBenzinga

A Reopening Economy Breathes New Life into Troika Media Group

When the COVID-19 pandemic swept the world at the beginning of 2020, one of the biggest hits to regular life was the ability to gather in large groups. And since Troika Media Group (NASDAQ: TRKA) activates brands partially through immersive experiences, it makes sense that it suffered some of the effects of a quarantined society.
Retailhypebeast.com

The Whitaker Group Launches a New Product Collaboration Program

The Whitaker Group has introduced COLOR CODE, a product collaboration program that empowers Black and minority brands and designers to create exclusive capsule collections, pieces and goods with The Whitaker Group’s retail outposts like A Ma Maniére, Social Status, APB and Prosper. The purpose of the new program is to...
Medical & Biotechpharmatimes.com

ABPI launches updated Code of Practice

The Association of the British Pharmaceutical Industry (ABPI) has launched its new Code of Practice, containing updated principles to make the Code ‘easier for companies to use’. The 2021 APBI Code of Practice, which is set to come into force on 1 July, has also been updated to reflect changes...
EconomyFlorida Star

Behavioral Sciences Could Teach Mexicans To Better Manage Their Finances

The so-called behavioral sciences have seen a boom in recent years Mexican Julieta Castro says people must become organized with their finances. In general, each year, the Tax Administration Service (Servicio de Administración Tributaria, SAT) gives her back a significant tax refund, and she always tries to have some money under her mattress for any unforeseen event. “Due to the […]
Economybeckersasc.com

PE firm, orthopedic & podiatry group launch musculoskeletal practice management platform

Private equity firm Trinity Hunt Partners and two physician practices are teaming up for a musculoskeletal practice management platform, according to a June 22 news release. Trinity partnered with Los Angeles Orthopaedic Surgery Specialists and Portland-based Northwest Extremity Specialists for the platform. The Unity MSK platform will provide support services...
Businessmediapost.com

New Media/Marketing Auditing Firm Hangs Out Its Shingle

A new media/marketing auditing firm has just hung out its shingle: London-based Media Marketing Compliance. It is led by former FirmDecisions founder-Global CEO, Stephen Broderick, along with several former members of the FirmDecisions senior management team. They include Fiona Foy, who will oversee the Americas region, and Elliot Sherrington and...
Sciencetheclevelandamerican.com

Special Economic Zones and their impact on Science and Technology

The debate continues on the draft Organic Law of Special Economic Zones (LOZEE) in the country, as a proposal to exercise the active and leading participation that our Constitution mandates, summoned to the National Assembly by President Nicolás Maduro Moros. Throughout our national geography, this legal instrument has been discussed,...
Businessmediapost.com

Rossi Tapped For New Publicis Groupe Media Role

Publicis Groupe has created the new role of Chief Media Officer, Publicis Groupe U.S. Marketing Services and tapped Publicis Media veteran Lou Rossi to fill it. He will report to Dave Penski, CEO, Publicis Media U.S. Most media accounts serviced outside of Publicis Media will now report to Rossi. Those...
Computersarxiv.org

Behavior Mimics Distribution: Combining Individual and Group Behaviors for Federated Learning

Federated Learning (FL) has become an active and promising distributed machine learning paradigm. As a result of statistical heterogeneity, recent studies clearly show that the performance of popular FL methods (e.g., FedAvg) deteriorates dramatically due to the client drift caused by local updates. This paper proposes a novel Federated Learning algorithm (called IGFL), which leverages both Individual and Group behaviors to mimic distribution, thereby improving the ability to deal with heterogeneity. Unlike existing FL methods, our IGFL can be applied to both client and server optimization. As a by-product, we propose a new attention-based federated learning in the server optimization of IGFL. To the best of our knowledge, this is the first time to incorporate attention mechanisms into federated optimization. We conduct extensive experiments and show that IGFL can significantly improve the performance of existing federated learning methods. Especially when the distributions of data among individuals are diverse, IGFL can improve the classification accuracy by about 13% compared with prior baselines.
BusinessPosted by
Axios

Exclusive: Quartz, NYT vets launch new media company about work

Quartz co-founders Kevin Delaney and Jay Lauf, along with New York Times veteran Erin Grau, are launching a new media and services company called "Charter" that is centered around the future of work, the founders told Axios. Why it matters: "There are other media companies that write about this topic...
Marketskamcity.com

Artificial Intelligence in Buying

Advanced Analytics as Leverage by the Buyer in Negotiation. Jane is a Business Manager for a large food suppler, she is part of an account team for a large retailer. She has done the job for many years and has been successful. Her categories are doing well, but some lines are slowing as consumer habits change.
Technologyinformation-age.com

What really is consumable analytics?

Matthew Lorimer, CTO of SalesAgility, discusses what consumable analytics entails, and the benefits that this can bring to businesses. While big data is now the driving force of corporate decision making across the globe, many companies still fail to understand the full potential of what their data has to offer. Caught in a minefield of over-reporting, under-analysing and ever-evolving compliance issues, organisations can be left paralysed, unable to translate true meaning from their data and effectively turn insight into action.
Technologyaithority.com

PRophet Announces Exclusive Partnership With Podchaser, Using AI To Pitch Podcast Creators

Podchaser, the leading podcast database, expands PRophet’s global reach to include thousands of podcast placement opportunities as affiliate relationship expands customer access to both platforms. MDC Partners’ PRophet, the first-ever AI-driven SaaS platform to help predict earned media interest, sentiment, and spread, announced an exclusive partnership with Podchaser, the world’s...
Austin, TXFinancial-Planning.com

Kestra launches new division under ex-United Capital CIO

A private equity-backed wealth manager that has five different businesses serving more than 2,400 financial advisors has hired its first chief investment officer to lead a new division. Austin, Texas-based Kestra Holdings owns two broker-dealers, an RIA M&A arm, a wirehouse breakaway firm and a trust company spanning $122 billion...

Comments / 0

Community Policy