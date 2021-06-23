Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Virginia State

Editorial: Four takes on Va. politics

Lynchburg News and Advance
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe’re now officially into summer, and we already have some catching up to do. So here goes:. 1. Republicans should be glad the Supreme Court didn’t overturn Obamacare. Republicans may never be reconciled to the Affordable Care Act, but imagine if the Supreme Court’s 7-2 vote last week had gone the other way. That would have handed Democrats a ready-made issue for the fall — what to do about all the people who would be in danger of losing health care coverage.

newsadvance.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Grundy, VA
State
Maryland State
City
Bristol, VA
State
Massachusetts State
State
Florida State
Local
Virginia Government
State
Texas State
State
Virginia State
State
Georgia State
City
Blacksburg, VA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ken Cuccinelli
Person
Terry Mcauliffe
Person
Louie Gohmert
Person
Douglas Wilder
Person
Matt Gaetz
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#Democrats#The Supreme Court#Medicaid#Aca#Democratic#Wpa Intelligence#Jmc Analytics#Libertarian#Cuccinelli#Senate#Confederate#Appalachian School Of Law
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Democratic Party
Related
Florida StatePosted by
NBC News

Elsa strengthens to hurricane as it barrels toward Florida coast

Elsa strengthened into a hurricane Tuesday night as it barrelled up Florida's west coast, threatening heavy rains, flooding and high winds. The storm intensified from a tropical storm into a Category 1 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 75 mph by 7:45 p.m., the National Hurricane Center said. Its center was around 100 miles south-southwest of Tampa.
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Pentagon hits reset on Trump's $10 bln cloud deal, welcoming new players

WASHINGTON, July 6 (Reuters) - The U.S. Defense Department canceled its $10 billion JEDI cloud-computing project on Tuesday, reversing the Trump-era award to Microsoft Corp (MSFT.O) and announcing a new contract expected to include its rival Amazon.com (AMZN.O) and possibly other cloud players. The contract was coveted not for its...
SportsPosted by
CBS News

Sha'Carri Richardson not chosen for Olympic relay team

Sha'Carri Richardson was not chosen to compete on an Olympic relay team and will completely miss out on the Tokyo Olympics. She had previously been disqualified from the women's 100 meters after testing positive for marijuana following her qualifying run. USA Track and Field (USATF) on Tuesday said that coaches...
POTUSPosted by
CBS News

Up to 1,500 businesses compromised by latest ransomware attack, Kaseya CEO says

Kaseya, the software company targeted by a holiday weekend ransomware attack, said as many as 1,500 small businesses managed by its customers were compromised. Still, Kaseya says the cyberattack it experienced over the July 4th weekend was never a threat and had no impact on critical infrastructure. The Russian-linked gang behind the ransomware had demanded $70 million to end the attack, but CNBC reported that the hackers reduced their demands to $50 million in private conversations.
NHLPosted by
The Associated Press

Columbus Blue Jackets goalie dies after fireworks accident

Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Matiss Kivlenieks died of chest trauma from an errant fireworks mortar blast in what authorities described Monday as a tragic accident at a Michigan home on the Fourth of July. Police in Novi, Michigan, said the firework tilted slightly and started to fire toward people nearby...

Comments / 0

Community Policy