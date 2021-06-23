Editorial: Four takes on Va. politics

We’re now officially into summer, and we already have some catching up to do. So here goes:. 1. Republicans should be glad the Supreme Court didn’t overturn Obamacare. Republicans may never be reconciled to the Affordable Care Act, but imagine if the Supreme Court’s 7-2 vote last week had gone the other way. That would have handed Democrats a ready-made issue for the fall — what to do about all the people who would be in danger of losing health care coverage.