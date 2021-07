(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are their own.) LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - Rishi Sunak is doing his best to persuade the City of London there’s life beyond the European Union. The UK’s Brexit-supporting finance minister on Thursday cosied up to the country’s financial services sector with a blizzard of regulatory initiatives. The UK Treasury is studying changes to wholesale markets here, insurance regulation here, and requirements for IPO prospectuses here, among others. It also promised changes here to rules on funds, payments and crypto-assets.