‘We demand justice’: the retired Sydney nanny and the Chilean families still looking for answers

In the convulsed Chilean politics, whose map has not stopped moving since the social upheavals of October 2019, the South American country celebrates a fundamental milestone this Sunday. At ten o’clock in the morning in Chile, in the courtyards of the Congress headquarters in downtown Santiago, the constituent body that will draft the new Constitution is installed. The text will replace the one born in 1980, in the dictatorship of Augusto Pinochet, modified fifty times in the last 40 years. The convention will be made up of 155 members, elected in mid-May. As never before worldwide, women and men will be represented equally (77 and 78, respectively). It will have a second peculiarity: the 17 seats reserved for the ten original nations, the largest number ever established internationally for indigenous peoples in an assembly of this type. With a cornered right, the center-left diminished and the strong irruption of the independent left (the People’s List), the conventional ones will have a maximum year to agree on a new text that allows Chile to channel its threatening political, institutional and social crisis. your path to development.