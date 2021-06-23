Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Home Covid drug normally used for parasitic infections to be trialled on over 50s

By Alexander Britton
Posted by 
Daily Mirror
Daily Mirror
 13 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mHp2C_0acgvIci00
It is hoped that Ivermectin can help reduce hospital admissions (Image: Getty Images/Cultura RF)

A home treatment for Covid-19 is set to be trialled for over-50s in the UK, in the hope it can reduce hospital admissions.

Researchers are looking into whether Ivermectin, which is normally used to fight infections from parasites, can be used to treat coronavirus.

The drug led to a drop in virus replication during laboratory analysis, and a study showed it could also reduce viral load and the duration of symptoms for people with mild Covid.

The Principle study, led by the University of Oxford, will look at the efficacy of the treatment which has been used in Latin America and South Africa during the pandemic.

The use of ivermectin has been controversial as there is "little evidence ... to demonstrate that it can speed up recovery from the illness or reduce hospital admission" in large-scale randomised studies, according to Oxford researchers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38nEV5_0acgvIci00
Scientists have mixed views on whether the drug can speed up recovery (file image) (Image: Getty Images)

Professor Chris Butler, from the University of Oxford's Nuffield Department of Primary Care Health Sciences, said the study would look to test its efficacy.

He said: "Ivermectin is readily available globally, has been in wide use for many other infectious conditions so it's a well known medicine with a good safety profile, and because of the early promising results in some studies it is already being widely used to treat Covid-19 in several countries.

"By including ivermectin in a large-scale trial like Principle, we hope to generate robust evidence to determine how effective the treatment is against Covid-19, and whether there are benefits or harms associated with its use."

The study is part of a wider one which is evaluating treatments that can help people aged over 50 recover more quickly from coronavirus and prevent the need for hospital admission, and ivermectin is the seventh drug to be analysed.

Participants will be given a three-day course of treatment and then followed-up for 28 days with comparisons drawn against those who have been given standard NHS care.

The number of Covid cases in the UK is currently at the highest level since mid-February.

A further 11,625 cases of Covid-19 were last night reported in the latest 24 hour period, the latest figures show.

Government data also reported a 44.4% increase in coronavirus deaths since last week as 27 more people died in the UK within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19 - taking the nation's total death toll to 128,008.

Yesterday's figure is the highest daily number since February 19.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Daily Mirror

Daily Mirror

364K+
Followers
73K+
Post
138M+
Views
ABOUT

Mirror.co.uk is the online edition of The Mirror, one of Britain’s most trusted news brands. All the latest news, sport and celebrity gossip with all the big headlines, pictures, analysis, opinion and video on the stories that matter to you

 https://www.mirror.co.uk/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parasites#Parasitic Infections#Latin America#Uk#Principle#Nhs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
Country
U.K.
Country
South Africa
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
TravelBBC

Covid-19: Travel industry demands rules easing and new drug trialled for treatment

Here are five things you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic this Wednesday morning. We'll have another update for you this evening. With the government looking into plans for fully vaccinated people to have quarantine-free travel, industry bosses are seeking to increase pressure to ease the rules around foreign trips. Health Secretary Matt Hancock said the plans for England had not been "clinically advised yet". But industry body Abta - representing travel agents and tour operators - estimates that 195,000 travel jobs have either been lost during the pandemic or are at risk. Other tourism bosses have also spoken out in favour of the rules being relaxed. Follow our live page for developments on this story.
Public Healthohmymag.co.uk

Variant-specific COVID jab is now being trialled in the UK

Since the AstraZeneca vaccine was first concocted, coronavirus has mutated several times and now there are a number of different strains on the loose. To combat existing variants, and those to come, researchers at the University of Oxford have been modifying the AstraZeneca vaccine to fight specific variants of concern—the first being the Beta variant that was first identified in South Africa.
Posted by
Reuters

U.S. approves Roche drug for emergency use against severe COVID-19

June 24 (Reuters) - U.S. health regulators have approved Roche's (ROG.S) arthritis drug Actemra for emergency use to treat hospitalized COVID-19 patients, giving an extra boost to a medicine that was already allowed to be administered on compassionate grounds. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said on Thursday it...
Public Healthnorthwestgeorgianews.com

'Breakthrough' Covid infections studied

Jun. 27—Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Director-General Rolando Enrique Domingo said on Saturday that the FDA is gathering information on "breakthrough infections" or cases of fully vaccinated individuals who still contracted Covid-19. Domingo said initial data revealed that some breakthrough infections were mild in nature and did not progress to...
Worldnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Abu Dhabi approves use of EDE scanners to detect COVID-19 infections

Jun. 28—DUBAI — Abu Dhabi's health authority approved the use of EDE scanners to detect COVID-19 infections, state news agency WAM reported on Sunday. The scanning system, developed by EDE Research Institute Abu Dhabi under the International Holding Company, is said to be able to detect a possible COVID-19 infection by measuring electromagnetic waves which change when the RNA particles of the virus are present in the body, therefore providing an immediate result.
Medical ScienceNews-Medical.net

Nanobodies with drug-like properties can prevent COVID-19 infection

Discovering and engineering nanobodies with properties suitable for treating human diseases ranging from cancer to COVID-19 is a time-consuming, laborious process. To that end, University of Michigan researchers found a simple method for identifying nanobodies with drug-like properties suitable for preventing SARS-CoV-2 infections. They demonstrated the approach by generating nanobodies that neutralized the SARS-CoV-2 virus more potently than an antibody isolated from an infected patient and a nanobody isolated from an immunized animal.
Health ServicesMcKnight's

Little to no gains for nursing home infection preventionists pre-COVID

In the five years leading up to the COVID-19 pandemic, skilled nursing and rehabilitation facilities did little to improve the number or quality of in-house infection preventionists, according to member surveys from a major association for infection control professionals. Since the first survey conducted by the Association for Professionals in...
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Sure Signs You Have the New COVID Variant

With a new COVID-19 variant proving "more transmissible"—and breakthrough cases possible, though apparently unlikely, even after vaccination—it's important to stay on top of any new symptoms you may be experiencing, since they could be coronavirus. By now, you may know the core symptoms of the traditional virus, but experts in the UK are saying that the new variant may have some additional hallmarks that are different. Read on so you can spot all the symptoms—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Medical SciencePosted by
The Hill

Researchers testing anti-parasitic drug as COVID-19 treatment

The University of Oxford announced Wednesday that researchers are testing an anti-parasitic drug as a COVID-19 treatment. In a statement, Oxford shared that the new trial will include the drug ivermectin, which it said has shown promising results as a potential treatment for coronavirus patients. “Ivermectin is readily available globally,...
Maine StatePosted by
94.9 HOM

FDA Warns Blueberries Sold In Maine Infected With Parasites

Nothing says Maine more than blueberries...however, the Maine harvest doesn't happen until late July and into August. Until then we get supplied blueberries that are cultivated from various states. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has just issued a recall for blueberries that were distributed to Maine under the "Dole"...
Public Healthcbslocal.com

COVID Infection Rate Creeps Up

Brian Hackney spoke with infectious disease expert Dr. Peter Chin-Hong with the University of California S.F. as the more transmissable coronavirus Delta variant is fast becoming dominant in the Bay Area. (7-2-21)
WorldInternational Business Times

Countries Using China COVID-19 Vaccine See Surge In Infections

Countries that administered China's CoronaVac vaccine are now facing a surge in COVID-19 infections. Some experts claimed the problem largely lies in the Chinese-made vaccines. Scientists hypothesized that the vaccines from China may not be that effective in containing the virus. A number of countries are experiencing a new surge...

Comments / 0

Community Policy