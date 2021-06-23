Special Exhibition: The Book Smugglers

The Book Smugglers is the nearly unbelievable true story of ghetto residents who rescued thousands of rare books and manuscripts by hiding them on their persons, burying them in bunkers, and smuggling them across borders. Set in Vilna, Lithuania, known as the "Jerusalem of Lithuania" for its Jewish culture rich with art, music, literature, poetry, theater, and opera, a small group of partisans and poets risked everything to save Jewish cultural treasures. The Book Smugglers: Partisans, Poets and the Race to Save Jewish Treasures from the Nazis is curated by Holocaust Museum Houston and based on the book by David E. Fishman.