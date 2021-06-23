Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Travel

Travel news: island retreats for peace, pampering and privacy

Financial Times
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCultural communities, experience hubs, creative retreats… A lot of hotels these days bill themselves as more than just hotels. But we’re inclined to think The Rooster, which opened on 1 June on the Cycladic islet of Antiparos, is going to be one that actually fulfils its promise. Owner Athanasia Comninos’s love for Antiparos springs from its unspoilt, anti-Mykonos beauty, and this is what she aims to help preserve with her vision for holiday living. She commissioned Athens-based VOIS Architects to design 17 accommodations – suites, small houses and villas of different sizes and layouts – with the blue of the Aegean to one side and gardens full of native grasses all around. Peace and privacy are The Rooster’s twin mandates: there are internal courtyards and outdoor kitchens, and sea-view terraces with long lap pools. Walls are smoothed in simple plaster, floors lined in sisal; organic cotton dresses the low-slung sofas, divans and beds. A secret garden hosts candlelit suppers with produce sourced from The Rooster’s own veg patches; they’ll prepare “beach baskets” for guests who want to explore further afield (or they’ll deliver a sundowner basket to you at Sifneiko Beach, if you prefer). Wellness is woven into every guest’s stay, with open-air treatments that leverage nature to the fullest, from the pure nut and fruit oils used to the salutary settings carefully chosen. theroosterantiparos.com; from €580 per night.

www.ft.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sustainable Architecture#Retreats#Fitness#Travellers#Antiparos Cultural#Vois Architects#Divans#Qantas#Western Australian#British#Ningaloo#Bali#Bodrum Loft#El Celler De Can Roca#Beach Club#Mexican
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Travel
News Break
Seafood
Related
TravelPosted by
Reuters

RPT-UK to add Malta, Balearic Islands to travel 'green list'

LONDON, June 24 (Reuters) - Malta and the Balearic Islands will be added to England’s green list of places that are safe to visit without requiring quarantine on return, British transport minister Grant Shapps said on Thursday. “Six countries including Tunisia and Haiti will be put on the red list,”...
Traveltheluxurytravelexpert.com

Travel news: this month (June 2021) in luxury travel

Friday newsletters always feature travel contests, tips, series, or news. Every last Friday of the month, you can read my news round-up of what’s happening in the world of luxury travel and aviation. In this issue:. One&Only opens an ultra-luxe property in Montenegro. One&Only announces a hotel in Athens, Greece.
Worldairlinegeeks.com

easyJet Increases Capacity as Spanish Islands Added to UK Travel Green List

The UK Government have added several popular holiday destinations to the ‘green list’ of countries that do not require self-isolation or quarantine upon return to the UK. Malta and the Balearic Islands which include Menorca, Majorca and Ibiza are the more high profile summer destinations that made the list in a late evening media release. In response Travel Weekly reports UK airlines have increased capacity with easyJet planning to add tens of thousands of extra seats to satisfy expected demand. Palma on the island of Mallorca will be served by the UK’s largest airline with 82 flights per week over the summer from ten UK airports.
Worldcaribjournal.com

The Island of Statia Is Is Reopening to Vaccinated Travelers

The Dutch Caribbean island of Statia is officially reopening for tourism, Caribbean Journal has confirmed. The island, located a short flight from St Maarten, will reopen its borders to tourists beginning Aug. 2, 2021. During this new phase of the island’s reopening, only fully vaccinated travelers can visit Statia. Visitors...
Worldtravelmole.com

UK travellers welcomed in Phuket as Thai island reopens

After a long pause, Thai tourist hotspot Phuket welcomed its first visitors for a quarantine-free stay, as the first flights arrived. Fully vaccinated travellers can stay quarantine-free as part of the 'Phuket Sandbox' model. Re-opening details for the island of Koh Samui are due to be announced in the coming...
LifestyleTravelDailyNews.com

Madeira Islands will welcome UK travellers again from 30th June 2021

Madeira, a destination that has long enjoyed an excellent relationship with the UK, is one of the select destinations to be added to the UK’s Green List, as announced, with leisure travel permitted again from 30th June 2021. This decision will be mutually beneficial to both the UK and Madeiran travel industry.
TravelFinancial Times

Travel news: rooms with a view

To the French Riviera, which feels back in a biggish way. Call it nostalgia, call it evidence of a new Roaring Twenties; whatever, the arrival of Maybourne – the hotel group behind Claridge’s, The Berkeley and The Connaught – would seem to seal it. The talent marshalled for the making of the ultra-contemporary Maybourne Riviera, clinging to the hill above Roquebrune-Cap-Martin, is a pretty dazzling roll call: the likes of André Fu, Pascal Goujon and Pierre Yovanovitch are handling suite designs, while supernova chef Mauro Colagreco will oversee the rooftop restaurant, with Hiro Sato (who made his bones at Tokyo’s Sushi Tokami, and now presides over Hakkoku in Ginza) bringing the sushi. Indoor-outdoor pools, check; expansive citrus gardens, check; full-service spa, check. And for the water lovers? The private Maybourne Beach Club, naturally. maybourneriviera.com, from £875.
WorldPosted by
TheStreet

Dominica's Director Of Tourism Welcomes UK Travellers To Island

LONDON, July 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- During an exclusive interview with Sky News, Dominica's Director of Tourism, Colin Piper, spoke on the UK's recent decision to add the island to the travel green list. The update allows British visitors to travel to the island without the need to quarantine on their return. Piper highlighted that Dominica's safe processes and protocols are why the island has reported such low cases. Since the onset of the pandemic, the Caribbean nation has recorded zero deaths due to the government's efficient management of the virus.
Posted by
Vivienne Tang

Find Luxury and Privacy on This Private Island

Situated in the Palawan archipelago of the Philippines, Banwa Private Island combines untouched nature with exquisite luxury and exclusive privacy. Your luxurious stay begins with an exclusive arrival by private jet, helicopter, or seaplane from Manila or Puerta Princesa. Once you arrive, kick off your shoes and give into a sumptuous stay on this exclusive 7-hectare island.
LifestylePosted by
Womanly Live

A Guide To Planning A Foodie Vacation

Sometimes, the best local food you’ll find on your trip isn’t at the 5-star gourmet restaurant but at the local street food market. That’s especially true in Southeast Asia; at least, I can speak by my own experience. I’m a foodie, and to me, the best way to get to know a place it’s through its food.
TravelIndiana Gazette

Family travel 5: Adventures await for those eager to explore again

Our travel options are expanding. From luxury bucket-list journeys to adventures much closer to home, families are opting to explore once more. If you are among those who are eager to get going, here are five ideas to consider. Return to travel in style with an epic African adventure that...
TravelPosted by
outsidemagazine

The Ultimate Channel Islands National Park Travel Guide

Throughout the pandemic, we'll keep publishing news to help you navigate the state of travel today (like whether travel insurance covers the coronavirus), as well as stories about places for you to put on your bucket list once it's safe to start going more far-flung. While cutting lazy circles in...
Home & Gardenftnnews.com

Hyatt Opens Design-Forward Resort in Thailand

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, headquartered in Chicago, announced one of Thailand’s most exciting hotel openings in 2021. One of Thailand’s most anticipated resorts, Hyatt Regency Koh Samui, was unveiled today on Koh Samui. As the paradise island eyes a reopening to international tourists over the coming months, the opening is a...
New York City, NYthethreetomatoes.com

Rooftop Retreat

As the city that never sleeps begins to awaken from its forced slumber, more and more venues, in-person experiences and fabulous New York spots are opening up. Gallow Green at the McKittrick Hotel is one of them. You may know the McKittrick as the home of the ingenious, artistically produced,...
Traveltravelweekly.com

Good news for tourism on the Caribbean island of Saba

Saba, the Dutch Caribbean island known as the "unspoiled queen," southwest of St. Maarten, got some good news last month following its border reopening on May 1 and the lifting of quarantine requirements for fully vaccinated travelers. The U.S. State Department designated Saba a Level 1 destination, with the recommendation...
Traveltelegraphherald.com

Gilligan: Opa! Time to travel -- how about the Greek Islands?

Here’s something no one has said since before the pandemic: “Hey, want to go to Greece with me?”. OK, actually, I’ve never said that before in my life. But I am saying it now. Seriously, do you want to go to Greece with me?. Because you can — in October....
TravelTravelDailyNews.com

Four reasons to add Canada to your travel bucket list

Canada has about 48 diverse National Parks in total, filled with wildlife, snowcapped mountains, crystal clear lakes, steep climbs, icebergs, hiking trails, camping spots, and everything else that any outdoor adventurer can possibly ask for. Canada is an understated spot within the travel and tourism industry, except for those who...

Comments / 0

Community Policy