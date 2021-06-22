Cancel
Music

Mahalo x Movada – High Off Me feat. Syon

By Dylan R
edmsauce.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe hit-making, London-based Perfect Havoc is thrilled to release a very special collaboration from label alumni, Mahalo and London / DJ producer, Movada with their new single, ‘High Off Me’. It’s a darkly atmospheric deep house track with hooky piano chords and soulful tones from mysterious vocalist Syon. It came about via a session at the first Perfect Havoc writing camp prior to lockdown, where label debutant Movada along with Syon joined in creative force, before bringing the Billboard Dance Chart-topping Mahalo into the fold. Expertly executed, ‘High Off Me’ is another classy outing from the Perfect Havoc stable.

