Mahalo x Movada – High Off Me feat. Syon
The hit-making, London-based Perfect Havoc is thrilled to release a very special collaboration from label alumni, Mahalo and London / DJ producer, Movada with their new single, 'High Off Me'. It's a darkly atmospheric deep house track with hooky piano chords and soulful tones from mysterious vocalist Syon. It came about via a session at the first Perfect Havoc writing camp prior to lockdown, where label debutant Movada along with Syon joined in creative force, before bringing the Billboard Dance Chart-topping Mahalo into the fold. Expertly executed, 'High Off Me' is another classy outing from the Perfect Havoc stable.