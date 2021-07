The Ethereum price is approaching a crucial support level which could take the second digital asset to the downside. As the daily reveals, ETH/USD is currently trading down by 4.36% at its current price of $2221, which marks a notable decline from its daily highs of $2324 that was set today when the bulls attempted a slightly positive move. Meanwhile, in the past, ETH/USD has been able to find some support in the lower $2200 level, as it has bounced multiple times after visiting these levels.