Manchin, Capito announce $6.2M in economic relief

TheInterMountain.com
 13 days ago

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Senators Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., members of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced $6,236,195 from the U.S. Department of the Treasury for five community development financial institutions (CDFIs) in West Virginia. This funding will support and provide capital for CDFIs in low-income communities across West Virginia that have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

