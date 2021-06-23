Cancel
Shailene Woodley Joins Jack Whitehall in Comedy ‘Robots’

By Cassandra Reichelt
mxdwn.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShailene Woodley has her next project in the works, and it’s different from other films she has worked on. Woodley is set to star with Jack Whitehall (Bad Education) in the comedy Robots from Anthony Hines, one of the writers behind Borat and Bruno, with Hines, also co-directing the film with Casper Christensen (Klown).

