Just 12ish hours after the Cincinnati Reds took a debilitating extra-innings loss on the chin, they were back in action against the Minnesota Twins once again. Riding a 5-game losing streak and with a bullpen that was completely gassed after last night’s frustratingly long loss, the only way they were going to take any sort of confidence back to GABP with tomorrow’s off-day was to do some bashing of the Twins.