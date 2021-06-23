Zeigler forms 'exploratory committee' for bid for governor
MONTGOMERY — Term-limited State Auditor Jim Zeigler is forming an "exploratory committee" to “test the water” as a possible GOP challenger to Gov. Kay Ivey next year. Zeigler has been Ivey's chief critic over the last four years, opposing several of her proposals, including plans for a new Interstate 10 bridge over Mobile Bay, the plan to lease three new, large prisons and a constitutional amendment to replace the elected state school board with an appointed commission.www.decaturdaily.com