Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Montgomery, AL

Zeigler forms 'exploratory committee' for bid for governor

By Mary Sell, Caroline Beck Alabama Daily News
The Decatur Daily
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMONTGOMERY — Term-limited State Auditor Jim Zeigler is forming an "exploratory committee" to “test the water” as a possible GOP challenger to Gov. Kay Ivey next year. Zeigler has been Ivey's chief critic over the last four years, opposing several of her proposals, including plans for a new Interstate 10 bridge over Mobile Bay, the plan to lease three new, large prisons and a constitutional amendment to replace the elected state school board with an appointed commission.

www.decaturdaily.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Government
Alabama State
Alabama Elections
Montgomery, AL
Government
City
Guntersville, AL
City
Montgomery, AL
State
Alabama State
Montgomery, AL
Elections
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Zeigler
Person
Kay Ivey
Person
Will Ainsworth
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Exploratory Committee#Federal Elections#State Elections#Constitutional Amendment#Campaign Finance#Gop#The Montgomery Insiders#Republican
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Constitution
News Break
Politics
News Break
Elections
Related
ReligionPosted by
The Hill

Pope alert after intestinal surgery, Vatican says

The Vatican on Monday said Pope Francis is alert and breathing on his own following surgery to remove part of his large intestine. Pope Francis was taken to the hospital on Sunday for the planned surgery. According to a statement from the Holy See's spokesperson Matteo Bruni, the surgery took about three hours and involved a left hemicolectomy, the removal of one side of the colon.
CelebritiesNBC News

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton marry

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani have made it official!. The pop star and the country crooner tied the knot Saturday night after more than five years together, with TODAY's own Carson Daly serving as the officiant. Stefani shared the news on her Instagram account on Monday with a clip of...
POTUSNBC News

Troops flee as Taliban take districts in northeast Afghanistan

KABUL, Afghanistan — The Taliban’s march through northern Afghanistan gained momentum overnight with the capture of several districts from fleeing Afghan forces, several hundred of whom fled across the border into Tajikistan, officials said Sunday. More than 300 Afghan military personnel crossed from Afghanistan’s Badakhshan province as Taliban fighters advanced...
BusinessPosted by
CBS News

Jeff Bezos steps down as Amazon CEO as retailer starts new chapter

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos stepped down as CEO on Monday, handing over the reins as the company navigates the challenges of a world fighting to emerge from the coronavirus pandemic. Andy Jassy, who ran Amazon's cloud-computing business, replaced Bezos, a change the company announced in February. Bezos, Amazon's biggest shareholder...

Comments / 0

Community Policy