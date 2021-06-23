Cancel
Berkeley, CA

Climate change provokes wildfires, elicits shifts in energy demand

By Zachary Khouri
Daily Californian
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleClimate change has resulted in a shift in energy consumption, production and access; it also contributes to the frequency of severe wildfires across the state each year. According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, climate change may increase energy demand due to warmer weather. California Public Utilities Commission president Marybel Batjer noted the importance of coordinating efforts between different state agencies during an oversight hearing with the State Assembly Committee on Utilities and Energy on June 16.

