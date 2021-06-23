Rainbow Sherbet-Flavored Energy Drinks

In time for the sunny months, Kanro Puré gummies were launched in a summer-ready tropical flavor featuring all-new Pokémon-themed packaging. The sweet snacks are themed after one of the most iconic Pokémon characters in the franchise, Pikachu. The Kanro Puré gummies come in miniature Pikachu shapes as well as cartoonish hearts and rings. The Pikachu theme is extended by the playful packaging, which models Pikachu in different poses. In addition, the packaging comes in five different variations, which enable consumers to choose the style and color with which they most identify.