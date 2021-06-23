Cancel
Rainbow Sherbet-Flavored Energy Drinks

By Michael Hemsworth
TrendHunter.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Mountain Dew Game Fuel CouRageous Sherbet energy drink has been announced by the brand as a new refreshment created in collaboration with eSports gamer Jack Dunlop AKA CouRage. The drink features a rainbow sherbet flavor that comes in both mid-calorie and zero sugar options, and comes as the first time the brand has partnered with a gaming personality on a new beverage. The drink was formulated with the help of CouRage for both the flavor as well as the limited-edition cans it's packaged in.

