The Board of Supervisors today unanimously approved imposing special assessments totaling $2.51 million on thousands of Riverside County residents' property tax bills to collect unpaid trash collection debts. According to the Department of Environmental Health, roughly 4,900 residents in unincorporated communities owe the county's four waste haulers for rubbish pickup and disposal services in 2020. Amounts in arrears range from just over $100 to – in one case – $66,000 per customer, according to the special assessment roll. Environmental Health Director Keith Jones requested the assessments, which will be tacked onto delinquent payers' property tax obligations. “People need to understand that this is a lien,” Board Chair Karen Spiegel said during the public hearing. “I found i.