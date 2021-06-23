Cancel
Astronomy

Your stars June 23

The Day
 13 days ago

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Pursue something you enjoy doing. The time and energy required to fulfill your dream will put you in a leadership position. Do the best you can; you will make a difference. Educational pursuits will pay off. 5 stars. TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Put your heart into...

LifestyleCosmopolitan

Your Weekly Tarot Card Reading, By Zodiac Sign

You don't need to know the difference between a three-card and a Celtic cross spread to get the most out of a tarot card reading. All you need: your Sun sign! Here's what I do: Shuffle my tarot deck and pull out the cards in order from Aries to Pisces, plus one general card for everyone so that you can get specific advice around your personality. Let’s go!
LifestyleCosmopolitan

July horoscopes for every star sign

Want to know what's in store for your star sign for July 2021? It's all in the cards... (The Hermit, King of Cups, Six of Swords) You need to get a ~time out~ to sit and think seriously about your next move, because one is definitely coming as shown by the solitary Hermit and the moving on vibe of Six of Swords. You might not think you’re ready for this, but the cosmos thinks you are, and therefore it’s about getting into the right mindset (i.e. brave, positive, optimistic). The King of Cups shows this is a mind over matter endeavour, you are taking control of your emotions and maybe even have to fake it to get this departure underway. Once it is, things will go smoothly. No regrets.
LifestyleCosmopolitan

Your Monthly Horoscope for July Is Here

Wednesday, July 28: Jupiter Retrograde enters Aquarius. Phew, anyone else have an extremely wild June? With eclipse season and Mercury Retrograde out of the way, we’re looking at calmer astro weather for July 2021—sign me up!. On July 9, a New Moon in Cancer will rise in the sky—our first...
LifestyleThought Catalog

The Reminder Each Zodiac Needs In July 2021

Some people don’t deserve your forgiveness. Some people are meant to be part of your past. You can’t force other people to enjoy your company. If your effort is going unnoticed, it’s okay to move on. Gemini. Your cynicism doesn’t make you a bad person. Your thoughts are shaped by...
LifestylePosted by
Teen Vogue

Summer Love Forecast, According to Your Zodiac Sign

Due to the pandemic, it’s been a long year and a half. Now, with widening access to vaccinations, many of us are ready to kick start our romantic lives And find some summer love. This means dating is back in full swing. After many months in quarantine, we’re ready for a summer of love.
Lifestylecreators.com

Instructions for Venus in Leo

ARIES (March 21-April 19). You'll form your life around what's important to you. A few hours here and there will turn into substantial blocks of time, and then a commitment, and then, before you know it, the endeavor is your lifestyle. TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Breath is wasted in trying...
LifestylePosted by
Chicago Sun-Times

Horoscope for Sunday, July 4, 2021

There are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The moon is in Taurus. Aries (March 21-April 19) You might be surprised about your possessions or finances. For example, today you might find money or you might lose money. Or perhaps something that you had misplaced is found, or, instead, you might lose something? (Yikes!) It’s a crapshoot! Double check everything.
bee-news.com

Salome’s Stars – Week of July 5, 2021

TAURUS (April 20 to May 20) You’ve done some great work recently. Now it’s time to reward yourself with something wonderful, perhaps a day at a spa or a night out with someone very special. GEMINI (May 21 to June 20) You love to talk, but don’t forget to make...
Lifestyletexasbreaking.com

Horoscope For June 24: Checkout What Your Stars Say Today

On Monday (June 21), the summer solstice marked the beginning of the month of June. On Tuesday, Mercury’s retrograde period completed, bringing in the Cancer season. On the day the Mercury retrograde ends, though, patience will go a huge way. On June 21 at 9:57 a.m., Venus aligned with Neptune, giving tranquility and a tiny mending to all connections. From now on, things will appear to flow smoothly, and innovation will emerge naturally.
AstronomySun-Journal

Pisces: Share your good fortune with like-minded people

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Francesca Hayward, 29; Melanie Fiona, 38; Becki Newton, 43; Andrew Zimmern, 60. Happy Birthday: Sit up and take note of what’s going on around you. It’s time to make a change that will help you dump bad habits and replace them with something that will make you healthy and happy. Life is about living and spending time with people who share life’s little pleasures. Rethink your future and make the necessary adjustments. Your numbers are 6, 17, 21, 23, 31, 36, 42.
LifestyleSFGate

Horoscope for Monday, 7/05/21 by Christopher Renstrom

ARIES. (March 20 - April 18): After months of trying to fit into people's schedules, roles reverse and they have to keep up with you. Now they know what you were experiencing. TAURUS. (April 19 - May 19): Old friends pop up out of the woodwork. It's more than a trip down memory lane. One has an interesting proposal.
Astronomyastrostyle.com

Listen: Your July 2021 Numerology Forecast

July is a 3 universal month. Your July 2021 Numerology forecast predicts a social surge and lots of self-discovery. Our resident numbers guru, Felicia Bender, The Practical Numerologist, shares your monthly Numerology forecast in a conversation with Tali Edut of The AstroTwins. 3 is a creative energy number. It’s about...
LifestylePosted by
The Oregonian

Horoscope for July 5, 2021: Happy birthday Edie Falco; Aquarius, take pride in your precision

BIRTHDAY STAR: Actress Edie Falco was born in Brooklyn, N.Y., on this day in 1963. This birthday star won three Emmy awards for her portrayal of Carmela on “The Sopranos.” She won another Emmy for playing the title role on the series “Nurse Jackie.” On the big screen, Falco’s film work includes roles in “The Land of Steady Habits,” “Gods Behaving Badly” and “Sunshine State.” Falco will next play Hilary Clinton on TV’s “American Crime Story.”
Lifestylegreensboro.com

Your daily horoscope

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Jealousy is among the most effective teachers, as there’s always valuable information to be gleaned from our reaction to others doing enviable things. Jealousy reveals what we really want. TAURUS (April 20-May 20): You don’t always have to know what to say. It’s better to admit...
Lifestyleastrologyzone.com

Sagittarius Horoscope for July 2021

July will be a big month with lots of opportunities to be productive and also to have fun. This month no longer has Mercury retrograde—that ended June 22. July has no eclipses or angry new or full moons. In short, things should hum along for you, and you will likely be pleased with how things go in your professional and personal life.
Lifestylecreators.com

The Ache of Growth

ARIES (March 21-April 19). You want the goodness you felt before. But for some reason, you can't get there in the same way. Don't worry. Just try something else. There are hundreds of routes to the same feeling. TAURUS (April 20-May 20). Consult others before you initiate action. Even when...
Relationship AdviceSun-Journal

Taurus: Don’t get involved with things that don’t line up with your beliefs

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Kevin Hart, 42; Tia Mowry, 43; Tamera Mowry, 43; Sylvester Stallone, 75. Happy Birthday: Consider your options and what will put you in your comfort zone. Explore creative endeavors that are engaging and broaden your perspective on what’s possible and how best to fulfill your dreams. Refuse to let outsiders interfere with your plans. Change begins with you; follow your heart, and put your energy where it counts. Don’t take unnecessary health risks. Your numbers are 3, 14, 22, 25, 32, 38, 43.
Astronomyarcamax.com

Saturn Opposes and Advises

ARIES (March 21-April 19). It is quite possible you are still discharging an emotion you thought you'd processed years ago. You react with bodily sensations to the mere thought of this history. TAURUS (April 20-May 20). What's better than luxury? Fit. A cheap suit in the perfect size and tailoring...
Lifestylenwaonline.com

Horoscopes by Holiday

ARIES (March 21-April 19): It is quite possible you are still discharging an emotion you thought you'd processed years ago. You react with bodily sensations to the mere thought of this history. TAURUS (April 20-May 20): What's better than luxury? Fit. A cheap suit in the perfect size and tailoring...
LifestylePosted by
The Oregonian

Horoscope for July 6, 2021: Happy birthday Kevin Hart; Sagittarius, romantic pairings are tested

BIRTHDAY STAR: Actor Kevin Hart was born in Philadelphia, Pa., on this day in 1979. This birthday star graduated from being a stand-up comedian to being the leading man in films such as “Night School,” “Central Intelligence” and “Ride Along.” He also appears as himself on the streaming series “Die Hart” and is the founder of Laugh Out Loud Productions. Hart will next star in the comedy “My Own Worst Enemy.”

