Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Budget logjam breaking at Capitol

Marshall Independent
 13 days ago

There are signs the budget logjam is breaking at the Minnesota State Capitol, as some of the budget bills are beginning to advance. The Senate approved the Ag budget bill by a wide margin on Tuesday, after it was approved by the House last Saturday. It is heading to the governor.

www.marshallindependent.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Melissa Hortman
Person
Tim Walz
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#Ag#House#Republicans#Minnesota Public Radion
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Capitol
News Break
Politics
News Break
Senate
Related
PoliticsKIMT

Political analyst weighs in on loss of Governor Walz's emergency powers

ROCHESTER, Minn. - As part of a deal between the DFL-House majority and Senate Republicans Governor Tim Walz will no longer have emergency powers beginning July 1. After a political struggle that lasted more than a year, the legislature abruptly ended the governor’s emergency powers after nearly 16 months. Walz...
Politicsbizjournals

Legislature approves $52 billion budget, new tax breaks

Minnesota lawmakers passed a $52 billion, two-year state budget late Wednesday, just hours before a deadline that would have triggered a government shutdown. Minnesota Public Radio has a report on the deal, which includes spending boosts for education, help for tenants and money for workers who took a front-line role during the Covid-19 pandemic. The Legislature later passed a package of tax cuts amounting to nearly $1 billion. Gov. Tim Walz is expected to sign both bills.
Lansing, MIinterlochenpublicradio.org

Legislature to return to Capitol with goal of adopting state budgets

The Legislature is back in Lansing this week with the primary goal of wrapping up the state budget. That includes a spending plan for schools. Lawmakers are working with an additional $4.4 billion dollars in federal COVID-19 recovery funds. "This money can help schools recruit teachers, get classrooms ready, and...
Minneapolis, MNsheltonherald.com

Legislature moves forward on budget after breaking standoff

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Legislature moved forward with an environment budget bill Tuesday after leaders broke a standoff that could have shut down state parks before the Independence Day holiday weekend. Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka announced Monday that Republicans had dropped their demand that Democratic Gov. Tim Walz...
Congress & CourtsRoll Call Online

House spending bill boosts Capitol Police, office budgets

House Democratic appropriators on Wednesday released the text of a $4.8 billion fiscal 2022 Legislative Branch appropriations bill, which includes key boosts for offices and agencies stretched thin in the age of the COVID-19 pandemic and Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. The measure, which does not include Senate-only spending, would provide 13.8 percent more than the $4.2 billion in discretionary funds appropriated in fiscal 2021.
PoliticsLaw.com

Capitol Report

This is a listing of executive and legislative action from the week of June 21. The state House of Representatives was in session at press time. The Pennsylvania Senate was in recess but scheduled to return to work June 25. Governor’s Office. Gov. Tom Wolf announced on June 24 that...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Missouri Independent

Capitol Perspectives: The price of a purge

A recent suggestion by a Missouri Senator of a Senate leadership purge reminded me about the last time the Senate’s top leader was ousted. Sen. Paul Wieland, R-Imperial, made his suggestion in a letter to Republican senators, reported by The Missouri Independent, complaining about how Senate leaders consulted with Democrats on his amendment to ban Medicaid […] The post Capitol Perspectives: The price of a purge appeared first on Missouri Independent.
Politicsnews-shield.com

State Capitol

Budget committee advances bill creating human resources office, has some open records advocates concerned. The bill passed out of committee unanimously.
Missouri Stateabc17news.com

Missouri to offer tax breaks to help fix up state Capitol

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri taxpayers who want to help fix up the state Capitol soon will be able to claim a tax break for doing so. A new law signed Tuesday by Gov. Mike Parson allows up to $10 million of tax credits to be issued annually to donors who give money or artifacts improve the Capitol and other older state buildings in Jefferson City.
Michigan Statebridgemi.com

Michigan lawmakers leave for summer break without passing budget

LANSING — Despite agreeing to a historic spending plan for schools, Michigan lawmakers failed to reach a consensus on the state budget before their self-imposed deadline Wednesday. On Wednesday, the Michigan Senate opted for passage of a narrow spending plan that only allocated funding for the Department of Health and...
San Diego County, CAsandiegouniontribune.com

Guest column: Breaking down the 2021-2022 Legislative Budget Proposal

Over the past year, the legislature’s priorities have shifted along with the needs of California. I am pleased to share with you that the 2021-2022 Legislative Budget Proposal mixes transformative, one-time investments with funding ongoing programs that will help all Californians. Among many important programs that this budget prioritizes, several highlights will be particularly beneficial to San Diego County.
Louisiana Statewestcentralsbest.com

Louisiana GOP pushing for veto override session

(The Center Square) – Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards could face the first veto override session in state history after recently rejecting two particular pieces of legislation. Edwards, a Democrat, vetoed 28 bills from the most recent legislative session, but Republican lawmakers are targeting two for override votes: one dealing...
POTUSPosted by
Axios Twin Cities

MPCA chief Laura Bishop resigns ahead of Senate confirmation vote

Laura Bishop resigned as commissioner of the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency Tuesday, making the move a day before the Republican-controlled Senate scheduled a hearing on her confirmation. What they're saying: Gov. Tim Walz said that GOP Senate leaders told him they wouldn't confirm Bishop. "I am extremely disappointed in the Republicans in the Senate who are choosing to use taxpayer dollars to play partisan games and try to politicize an agency charged with protecting Minnesotans from pollution because they refuse to acknowledge the science of climate change," Walz said in a news release. Bishop, a former Best Buy executive, said she resigned so as not to allow the MPCA to be politicized. After her resignation, Senate Republican Leader Paul Gazelka criticized her for signing onto a lawsuit against the taconite industry and for pushing electric vehicle mandates. What to watch: Bishop might not be the only top official in the Walz administration to be out of a job. Two others could face votes Wednesday — Jennifer Ho as commissioner of the Minnesota Housing Finance Agency, and Sarah Strommen, a commissioner of the state's Department of Natural Resources.
Law Enforcementboreal.org

Video: Governor Walz reflects on education spending, police accountability and negotiations

Watch the KSTP-TV One on One Interview with Governor Walz here. A six-month roller coaster at the Minnesota State Capitol came to a close this week when Gov. Tim Walz signed the last of the state's spending bills into law, giving the DFL executive, his colleagues in the House and Republicans across the building in the Senate a sense of contentment with their long nights and closed-door dealings.
PoliticsPosted by
Axios Twin Cities

Gov. Tim Walz's top commissioners in the hot seat

Gov. Tim Walz's top administration officials will be under "review" this week — and some could soon be out of a job. Driving the news: While the DFL-led House adjourned after finishing the budget last week, the GOP-majority Senate is staying in session to evaluate Walz appointees.Informational hearings begin today.Why it matters: The Senate has the ability to oust the DFL governor's agency heads via a floor vote. Flashback: Senate Republicans canned Walz's commerce commissioner, Steve Kelley, and the Department of Labor and Industry's Nancy Leppink during 2020 special sessions. What to watch: Minnesota Pollution Control Agency commissioner Laura Bishop is considered one of the most vulnerable appointees, as MPR News' Brian Bakst notes. She's come under fire from Republicans over the "Clean Cars" emission standards. The GOP has also clashed with the state's health commissioner, Jan Malcom, over COVID-19 response, but Sen. Michelle Benson told Bakst she's not one of their "primary concerns."The other side: Senate DFL Leader Susan Kent accused Republicans of playing political games and trying to "single-handedly dismantle the administration at their whim."
Minnesota Statefox9.com

Minnesota workers scramble for a cut of $250 million pandemic bonuses

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - Now that Minnesota lawmakers have freed up $250 million for COVID-19 pandemic bonus pay, frontline workers are scrambling for a cut of the money. As Gov. Tim Walz signed the bill into law last week, labor unions were already asking that their members be included. Among those that have made requests: grocery store workers, food service staff, nurses and educators.

Comments / 0

Community Policy