Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Mediaset investors agree to move company legal base to the Netherlands

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2C2NAY_0acgu7tL00

MILAN (Reuters) - Mediaset’s shareholders on Wednesday backed a plan to make the Netherlands the legal base of Italy’s top commercial broadcaster, potentially paving the way for cross-border deals needed to fight competition from online rivals.

Mediaset’s investors equal to 95.6% of the capital represented at the shareholders meeting backed the redomiciliation plan, the company said in a statement.

The Dutch base move was part of a deal between Mediaset and its second-largest investor Vivendi to end a five-year long legal battle paralysing Mediaset’s strategy.

Community Policy
Reuters

Reuters

140K+
Followers
170K+
Post
79M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mediaset#Investors#Milan#Dutch
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
Place
Europe
Country
Netherlands
Related
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Apollo to buy majority of Italy's Reno de Medici, delist group

ROME (Reuters) - Funds managed by Apollo Global Management will acquire a majority stake in Italy’s Reno De Medici (RDM) and will then launch an offer for the remaining shares with the aim of delisting the cardboard manufacturer, the asset manager said on Monday. The funds will initially buy some...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

India's Paytm to file draft prospectus as early as July 12 for $2.3 bln IPO -sources

NEW DELHI, July 5 (Reuters) - One97 Communications Ltd, the parent of Indian payments firm Paytm, will file a draft prospectus as early as July 12 for a domestic initial public offering (IPO) that seeks to raise $2.3 billion, two sources close to the matter said on Monday. (Reporting by Sankalp Phartiyal in NEW DELHI and Scott Murdoch in HONG KONG; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Softbank fund to invest in Polish online shoe shop eobuwie

July 5 (Reuters) - Softbank will invest 500 million zlotys ($130 million) in the Polish online shoe shop eobuwie ahead of its planned initial public offering (IPO), its majority shareholder retailer CCC (CCCP.WA) said on Saturday. "The deal will ensure the appropriate level of financing of eobuwie.pl's business plan, allowing...
Grocery & SupermaketCNN

Three US private equity groups circle UK supermarket

London (CNN Business) — Morrisons has become a takeover target for three major American private equity groups amid strong investor appetite for UK assets that could spark a bidding war for Britain's fourth biggest supermarket chain. In a statement on Saturday, Morrisons (MRWSF) said that its board would recommend a...
Financial ReportsPosted by
Reuters

Danish fintech Pleo raises $150 mln at valuation of $1.7 bln

STOCKHOLM, July 6 (Reuters) - Danish fintech Pleo, which offers expense management tool and smart company cards, on Tuesday raised $150 million at a valuation of about $1.7 billion from U.S. investment firms Bain Capital Ventures and Thrive Capital. Pleo currently has more than 17,000 customers across six countries: Denmark,...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Poland's Glapinski says inflation data not worrying -FT

July 4 (Reuters) - Poland's inflation data was not currently worrying, central bank Governor Adam Glapinski said, adding that it was partly driven by factors such as base effects and fuel prices, the Financial Times said here on Sunday. Glapinski expected the economy to grow more than 5% next year,...
Businessirei.com

CBRE Global Investors sells high street retail asset in the Netherlands

CBRE Global Investors, on behalf of the CBRE Dutch High Street Club (DHC), has agreed the sale of an 18,000-square-meter (193,750-square-foot) high street retail property in the Netherlands, in a share deal to developer/investor MWPO. In 2017, CBRE Global Investors acquired the asset in Nijmegen, which was formerly a V&D...
EconomyLaw.com

Deloitte, Baker Tilly Accused of Aiding Energy Company's Misrepresentations to Investors

Deloitte, Baker Tilly US and Baker Tilly Virchow Krause were slapped with a securities class action Thursday in Minnesota District Court. The court action was brought by Reinhardt Wendorf & Blanchfield against the defendants as auditors for Aspirity, an energy company that raised over $20 million from 2012 to 2017 by selling the public short-term renewable unsecured subordinated notes until it filed for bankruptcy. The defendants are accused of facilitating Asperity’s misrepresentations to investors. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 0:21-cv-01549, Kamal et al v. Baker Tilly Virchow Krause, LLC et al.
Businesspv-magazine.com

Netherlands licenses first EV smart charging company to provide grid services

The NewMotion electric vehicle (EV) charging business owned by Anglo-Dutch energy giant Shell has become the first such entity to obtain a licence to provide grid balancing services in the Netherlands. Dutch grid company Tennet has licensed NewMotion to provide megawatt-scale balancing services to maintain grid frequency at 50 Hz...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

China's Xiaomi mandates 12 banks to lead U.S. dollar bond issue

(Reuters) - Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi Corp will mandate 12 banks to lead a U.S. dollar bond issue, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters. Goldman Sachs, Credit Suisse, J.P. Morgan, China International Capital Corp, CLSA Ltd, Morgan Stanley, Citigroup, HSBC, Bank of China, China Construction Bank Corp, ICBC and AMTD will lead the bond issue, the document showed.
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

Australia's Seven Group sweetens buyout offer for Boral

July 6 (Reuters) - Australian diversified investor Seven Group Holdings on Tuesday raised its offer to buy shares it does not already own in Boral Ltd by 10 cents to A$7.40 per share, valuing the building materials supplier at A$8.75 billion ($6.62 billion). Seven Group, which owns more than 34.5%...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

China's Suning shares jump after restructuring eases debt concerns

BEIJING, July 6 (Reuters) - Shares in China’s Suning.com jumped by a maximum 10% on Tuesday after the loss-making online retailer announced a restructuring plan that will see a state-backed fund become a major shareholder, easing investors’ liquidity concerns. Suning.com’s chairman and biggest shareholder, Zhang Jindong, along with several other...
Real EstatePosted by
Reuters

Warburg Pincus targets China distressed property with new JV

BEIJING (Reuters) - U.S. private equity giant Warburg Pincus has set up a China distressed real estate joint venture, in one of its largest investments in the sector to date, the company said on Monday. Warburg Pincus and Shanghai-headquartered distressed asset manager Wensheng Asset Management will invest up to $600...