Arsenal Fan TV star Troopz films himself getting KICKED OUT of Wembley for 'vlogging' England's Euro 2020 win over the Czech Republic... just days after he was filmed furiously kicking seats inside the stadium during draw with Scotland

By Max Winters For Mailonline
Posted by 
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 12 days ago

Arsenal Fan TV pundit Troopz filmed himself being kicked out of England's Euro 2020 clash with the Czech Republic by Wembley's security staff on Tuesday night.

The social media star, who has won an army of fans for his passionate and animated rants over Arsenal's fortunes, was in attendance to watch the Three Lions and film his reactions to their final game in Group D.

Footage taken from his Instagram account shows Troopz and a cameraman, who goes by the Twitter handle @WayneJetskiii, inside Wembley before the game as they filmed the pre-match scenes and the teams coming out of the tunnel before kick-off.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OGxs4_0acgtwQ000
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OIXwz_0acgtwQ000
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lG3wm_0acgtwQ000
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MzgQi_0acgtwQ000
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18Mn91_0acgtwQ000
Troopz and @WayneJetskiii before England's Euro 2020 opener with Croatia at Wembley

But then it cuts to another post on his Instagram story of both of them being escorted from the stadium by a number of security guards.

Clearly unhappy, Troopz films the moment he is shown the door and says 'for vlogging' to the camera in bewilderment at being asked to leave.

As he continues to film the stewards, Troopz tells them: 'You're famous now' and continues to say 'for vlogging' as he pleads his innocence.

Troopz, who has 308,000 followers on Instagram, then uploaded another clip of him watching the rest of the game in a pub in the Wembley Park area.

Troopz announced he was leaving AFTV in September 2020 but made appearances in videos towards the end of last season. He has since set up his own YouTube channel named TroopzTV.

It comes just days after he was filmed in attendance for England's 0-0 draw with Scotland, in which footage on TikTok shows him furiously kicking seats at Wembley.

The cameraman, @WayneJetskiii, later tweeted his fury at the decision to remove them from the stadium on Tuesday night and said they had been to all of this summer's Euro 2020 games at Wembley so far.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ctfGF_0acgtwQ000
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zAXSx_0acgtwQ000
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11BLaL_0acgtwQ000
Troopz later posted a clip of him watching the rest of the game in a pub at Wembley Park
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Z1uOO_0acgtwQ000
Troopz told Wembley 'we're waiting for your reply' after his cameraman revealed they had been to the last two matches

He said: 'Just in case anyone is wondering. @TroopzAFC and I have been to the last 2 England matches at Wembley.

'I’ve brought in a camera PER THE RULES at Wembley and only filmed Troopz reactions. We got kicked out today during “God Save The Queen” as I panned around the stadium. SAD!

'I also offered to check the camera and lock it up for remainder of the game and was further ushered out of the stadium.'

However, Wembley rules say: 'No person (other than a person who holds an appropriate license) may bring into the Ground or use within the Ground any equipment which is capable of recording or transmitting (by digital or other means) any audio, visual, or audio-visual material or any information or data in relation to the Event of the Ground.'

England beat the Czech Republic 1-0 thanks to Raheem Sterling's first-half winner as they secured top spot in Group D.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DwyXc_0acgtwQ000
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27EmJC_0acgtwQ000
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lC51c_0acgtwQ000
Troopz (right) has won an army of fans for his passionate and animated rants over Arsenal's fortunes (pictured on AFTV in May 2021)

Troopz has risen to prominence on social media in recent years for his bold appearances and rants on AFTV.

The channel has proved a divisive platform over the last few seasons as a result of their passionate reactions to the Gunners' performances.

AFTV boast over 1.3million subscribers on YouTube and, since its creation in 2012, has generated over a billion views.

Its foundation came during a testing period for the club, with supporters angry at the stagnation on the field, and the channel rapidly became a popular outlet for the fanbase to air their strong opinions after matches.

Troopz's new channel, TroopzTV has 241,000 subscribers and the video of him being kicked out from Wembley has so far amassed 56,000 views on YouTube.

