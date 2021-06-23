Red Flag Warning issued for Western Klamath National Forest by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-23 14:15:00 PDT Expires: 2021-06-23 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Western Klamath National Forest Abundant Lightning Expected This Afternoon and Evening Over Portions of Northwestern CA and Southwestern OR Scattered Thunderstorms Expected over Northern California Thursday Afternoon and Evening .Low pressure centered off of the California coast is sending a couple of disturbances northwestward through the forecast area this afternoon and evening. These disturbances are expected to bring isolated to scattered thunderstorms on dry fuels over portions of western Siskiyou County and along the Siskiyou mountains in Fire Weather Zones 280 and 621, as well as the Cascades in northern FWZ 623, and northern and central portions of FWZs 624 and 625. Isolated storms will be expected over a wider portion of Southern Oregon and Northern California. While most storms will produce rainfall that will be wetting in storm cores, significant lightning on dry fuels is expected. Scattered thunderstorms are expected again Thursday afternoon into the early evening across northern California. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR ABUNDANT LIGHTNING ON DRY FUELS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 280 RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 7 PM PDT THURSDAY FOR ABUNDANT LIGHTNING ON DRY FUELS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 280 The National Weather Service in Medford has issued a Red Flag Warning...which is in effect from noon to 7 PM PDT Thursday. A Red Flag Warning for abundant lightning on dry fuels also remains in effect through 11 PM PDT this evening. * Impacts: Lightning and high fire danger is likely to result in new fire starts. Gusty thunderstorm winds could contribute to fire spread. Despite some rainfall that could be locally significant, initial attack resources could be overwhelmed and holdover fires are possible. * Affected area: In Northern CA...Fire Weather Zone 280. * Wind: Gusty outflow wind gusts in the 20 to 40 mph range are possible. * Thunderstorms: Isolated dry thunderstorms are possible, but most of the thunderstorms are likely to produce at least some rainfall. * Additional Information: Thunderstorms today are expected to generally move from southeast to northwest. Thunderstorms Thursday are expected to move generally from east to west. * View the hazard area in detail at: https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD Precautionary/preparedness actions A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. Lightning strikes with little or no precipitation combined with dry fuels create conditions where many fire starts may occur in a short period of time. Gather your fire evacuation kit now. Collect essentials you don`t want to lose and prioritize your checklist. Visit ready.gov/kit for more information. Familiarize yourself with your evacuation plan. Where will you go? How will you get there? Who will you call to let others know your are safe? Visit ready.gov/wildfires for more information.