The best places for a boozy brunch in Sydney

Pleasant View Golf Course, Middleton.Photo by Sarah Charles. If you're anything like me during this 2021 summer, you still can't get yourself to eat inside at a restaurant. I know this is unfair, because restaurants need support and consumer dollars right now. But there's no denying that there are enough gorgeous places to sit and eat outside in and around Madison (even outside areas with ready access to restaurant food) that if you're not ready to dine in, you don't really have to. So if you're looking for a picnic without having to make your own food, consider these great outdoor eating spots.