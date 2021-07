DENVER — A tense game that teased going into extra innings when neither side could do much to produce a run for nearly six innings pivoted in the ninth on a couple of walks. Called on to hold a tie game after eight superb innings from starter Adam Wainwright, reliever Giovanny Gallegos walked two batters with two outs, and that brought the Colorado Rockies’ No. 8 hitter to the plate. On the third pitch he saw, Elias Diaz won the game. Diaz’s three-run walk-off homer in the ninth Thursday at Coors Field seized a 5-2 victory for the host Rockies on Nolan Arenado’s homecoming.