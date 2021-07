Amazon has the Fire HD 10 Tablet on sale for $79.99 for Prime Day. At 47% off the regular price of $149.99, this is one of the best deals of Prime Day because this is the all-new 2021 model that was released less than a month ago. The previous Fire HD 10 model took over a year to hit its all-time lowest price of $79.99, so it’s pretty surprising that Amazon is kicking off the new model’s first-ever sale with a price that matches the lowest the old one ever got to. The Fire HD 10 has a lot of different variants and bundles, like the Fire HD 10 Plus on sale for $109.99, which has more RAM and wireless charging, or the Fire HD 10 Productivity Bundle on sale for $149.99, which comes with a keyboard case and 1-year Microsoft 365 subscription. I break down all the Fire HD 10 versions in this article and then try to simplify the options in this article. Read on for a list of all the different Prime Day deals and bundles for the Fire HD 10 tablet.