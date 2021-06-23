Verasity (VRA): Recent Developments, Community, Future Events

Along with banks, the Non-Banking Financial Companies (or NBFCs) play a vital role in India’s core infrastructure development. With a broad customer base, NBFCs provide finance to small and medium businesses and individuals. NSE has the Nifty Financial Services 25/50 index, which is a new capped version of the Nifty Financial Services index. In the index, 25 denotes the maximum value for the percentage weight of a single stock. 50 represents the maximum value for the total percentage weight for all shares with a stand-alone weight of more than 5%. This index covers the major NBFCs in India. Last year, the Nifty Financial Services 25/50 gained 50%, whereas the Nifty 50 gained 47%. Although NBFC’s assets remained stressed resulting from the second Covid wave, there are still some NBFCs with a potential for an upswing shortly.