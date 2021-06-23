Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Verasity (VRA): Recent Developments, Community, Future Events

investing.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVerasity (VRA): Recent Developments, Community, Future Events. Verasity, a protocol for the improvement of revenue for content creators, has made significant developments, much to the excitement of their community. The first quarter of 2021 saw the introduction of new products and features, such as the launch of Verasity’s ‘Proof of...

www.investing.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vra#Efc#Smart Contracts#Vimeo#Efc#Vod#Btc#Erc777#Bittrex#Digifinex#Cointelegraph#Videocoin#Nft#Vra Digital#Verawallet Mobile#Dailycoin
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Bitcoin
News Break
Economy
News Break
Ethereum
News Break
Mobile Apps
News Break
Youtube
Related
Technologyinvesting.com

Harmony (ONE): Recent Developments, Community, Future Events

Harmony (ONE): Recent Developments, Community, Future Events. In 2021, Harmony has exceeded the expectations of its community through innovative products and offerings. Developments are in line with the road map that was titled ‘Scaling Cross-Chain Finance’ and so far the project has lived up to its name. The project launched...
Personal Financeinvesting.com

StormX: Recent Developments, Community, Future Events

StormX: Recent Developments, Community, Future Events. StormX has made tremendous improvements to offerings for its community in recent times. The project has managed to strike some impressive partnerships as it looks to improve its reach in the market. The CEO of StormX, Simon Yu, indicated that a great deal of...
Businessfinextra.com

Booking.com creates fintech unit

Today Booking.com announced the creation of a new internal FinTech business unit to facilitate seamless access to the company’s global travel marketplace for both customers and partners. As a truly global e-commerce company with business operations in nearly every country and city on the planet, Booking.com’s vision behind creating this...
Businessaustinnews.net

BlueBarricade Blockchain: 100 MSEK Direct Issue to New Investors - New Investor Presentation Released

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN / ACCESSWIRE / July 5, 2021 / Following a successful performance test of 1,400 transactions per second on an IBM Blockchain Platform, BlueBarricade™ has issued an investor presentation for new investors. The news was stated in a press release last week and is a breakthrough to adopting blockchain technology for global enterprise and large transaction volumes.
Businesssinuatemedia.com

Client Spotlight: Intercontinental Beverage Capital (IBC)

Client Spotlight: Intercontinental Beverage Capital (IBC) Over the last few years, our team has worked closely with Intercontinental Beverage Capital (IBC) on developing and maintaining its online presence. This year, we redesigned and relaunched IBC’s website. What is IBC?. A valued client of Sinuate Media, IBC is a global advisory...
Computersmakeuseof.com

What Is a Blockchain Oracle?

Blockchain oracles are a critical component of blockchains technology and are key to redefining how blockchains meet the demands of users. You may be wondering what a blockchain oracle is and why it matters. This article details the core components of a blockchain oracle, identifies different types of blockchain oracles, and explains why blockchain oracles are so important for users of blockchain technology.
Stocksaithority.com

G2D’s Investment in the Bitcoin Market appreciates 19 times

G2D Investments – a global investment platform investing in disruptive, high-growth, pre-IPO-stage companies in Brazil, the US and Europe – announces its original investment in the Bitcoin Market of R$ 13.6 million, carried out in January, reached a 19-fold appreciation, reaching more than R$ 240 million. The company is a direct investor in 2TM Participações, the controller of the Bitcoin Market, which last Thursday announced that it had received an investment of R$ 1 billion made by SoftBank.
Financial Reportsinvesting.com

Aventus Retail Property Fund (AVN)

May 12 (Reuters) - Aventus Group AVN.AX :* ENTERED INTO PUT AND CALL OPTION DEED WITH STIRLING PROPERTY FOR SALE OF MACGREGOR HOME, QUEENSLAND* DEAL FOR $42.15 MILLION. May 3 (Reuters) - Aventus Group AVN.AX :* AVENTUS GROUP ANNOUNCES SUCCESSFUL COMPLETION OF $660M DEBT REFINANCING. BRIEF-Aventus Posts HY Net Profit...
Credits & Loansinvesting.com

Barclays halts card payments to Binance, cites FCA notice

Leading crypto exchange Binance might be in for some cloudy days following a decision by Barclays (LON:BARC) to halt debit and credit card payments to the platform “until further notice.”. The British banking behemoth told customers on Monday that it would no longer facilitate payments made to Binance. Customers reportedly...
Marketsinvesting.com

Vietnam turns to crypto, to launch pilot project within the next two years

Minister Pham Minh Chinh has asked the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) to start working on a pilot project for a cryptocurrency. According to a July 4 report by the Phnom Penh Post, the blockchain-based project is expected to happen between 2021 and 2023. The initiative is part of PM’s e-Government development strategy towards a digital economy. The 62-year-old leader is Vietnam’s leading Communist Party dubbed digital currency “an inventible trend.”
Marketsinvesting.com

Deutsche Bank launches indexes to track 21 emerging market currencies

(Reuters) - German lender Deutsche Bank (DE:DBKGn) said on Tuesday it launched a new set of foreign exchange (FX) indexes to track 21 emerging market (EM) currencies, indicating a growing relevance and importance of developing markets in the global economy. The set of four new non-tradable FX indexes would track...
Retailinvesting.com

This Bihar-based Retailer Zooms 66% Since May 31; Up 3,057% in 1 Year

Investing.com -- The term wealth creator is loosely bandied about by people who have made a quick buck off stocks. Last year, the term was bestowed upon Ruchi Soya Industries Ltd (NS: RCSY ). This year, the moniker could belong to Aditya Vision Ltd (BO: ADIV ), a Bihar-based retailer that has seen its share price zoom 3,057% in one year.
Marketsinvesting.com

The ETF Portfolio Strategist: When Will Risk Management Edge The Risk-On Rise?

Beta risk continued to beat our actively managed risk strategies last week. The outperformance was slight, but it’s enough to keep the global 16-fund opportunity set—Global Beta 16 (G.B16)—humming in the leadership position. This opportunity set represents the playfield field for the active strategy (see last table below for list of funds).
Marketsinvesting.com

Suning Shares Surge Over 10% Thanks to $1.36 Billion Bailout

Investing.com – Suning.com Co. has raised $1.36 billion in a state-backed bailout for its listed retail arm, in China's latest effort to clean up the indebted conglomerates. Suning's (SZ:002024) Shenzhen shares soared 10.02% by 1:14 AM ET (5:14 AM GMT) to CNY6.15 ($0.95), after a previous filing for a trading halt on Jun. 16 due to debt pressure.
Marketsinvesting.com

Can Polkadot Become a Top 5 Coin ahead of Cardano?

Can Polkadot Become a Top 5 Coin ahead of Cardano?. The battle to become the next big coin is still underway as Bitcoin and Ethereum have secured the top two spots by market capitalization. Polkadot, a technology from the Web3 Foundation, is an advanced decentralized multi-chain protocol that looks set...
Businessinvesting.com

3 NBFC Stocks to Look at as the Unlocking Gains Traction

Along with banks, the Non-Banking Financial Companies (or NBFCs) play a vital role in India’s core infrastructure development. With a broad customer base, NBFCs provide finance to small and medium businesses and individuals. NSE has the Nifty Financial Services 25/50 index, which is a new capped version of the Nifty Financial Services index. In the index, 25 denotes the maximum value for the percentage weight of a single stock. 50 represents the maximum value for the total percentage weight for all shares with a stand-alone weight of more than 5%. This index covers the major NBFCs in India. Last year, the Nifty Financial Services 25/50 gained 50%, whereas the Nifty 50 gained 47%. Although NBFC’s assets remained stressed resulting from the second Covid wave, there are still some NBFCs with a potential for an upswing shortly.
Marketsinvesting.com

Aave to launch permissioned deployment for institutions in July

Leading decentralized finance (DeFi) money market Aave has announced plans to launch a permissioned version of its platform for institutional investors this month. The platform will be launched in partnership with crypto custodian and service provider Fireblocks.
Marketsinvesting.com

Ambit Capital is Bearish on Hero Motorcorp

Investing.com -- Hero MotoCorp Ltd (NS: HROM ) shares have not had a good 2021. The stock is down over 18% from its closing peak of Rs 3,584 on February 17 this year and is currently trading at Rs 2,938.35 as of this report. Hero is not the only auto...

Comments / 0

Community Policy