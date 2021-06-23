Mayfield man arrested in Bluegrass Downs burglary

PADUCAH — A Mayfield man was arrested Tuesday after he was found inside the former Bluegrass Downs property. The property manager, Steve Ervin, emailed Paducah Police Officer Ryan Euteneier and called 911 after seeing an intruder through a surveillance camera. When officers arrived, they found plywood boards covering the entrance had been pulled back. Euteneier and PPD Officer Brandon Jones entered the bottom floor of the old grandstand building and began searching room by room.