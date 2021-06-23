After more than a year, Hero’s Cafe welcomes veterans to new space

After more than a year since meeting in person, local veterans with Lynnwood’s Hero’s Cafe gathered Tuesday afternoon for food, drinks and camaraderie. More than 100 people filled the parking lot behind New Life Church — meeting each other for the first time since February 2021. Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Hero’s Cafe would invite veterans to gather to eat breakfast, share stories and enjoy the company of their fellow brothers and sisters in arms. The initiative is also aimed at supporting veterans across South Snohomish County.