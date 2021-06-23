Cancel
Financial Reports

French drinks firm Pernod Ricard raises 2021 profit forecasts

By Thomson Reuters
kfgo.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePARIS(Reuters) – Pernod Ricard said it now expected organic profit growth of around 16% for its 2020/2021 fiscal year, up from a previous April forecast of 10%, as the French drinks group was enjoying a stronger-than-expected recovery. “Demand is accelerating as restrictions are progressively lifted,” the group said in a...

kfgo.com
