Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mayfield, KY

Memphis man crashes car after high-speed pursuit with police

By MAYFIELD MESSENGER STAFF
mayfield-messenger.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA man from Memphis, Tennessee was arrested early Monday after leading local and state authorities on a high-speed car chase throughout Graves County and Mayfield. At approximately 12:52 a.m., Graves County Sheriff’s Deputy Chandler Sirls saw a 2019 Dodge Charger driving erratically on the Purchase Parkway, coming from the Wingo area. Once Sirls tried to stop the vehicle, the driver accelerated to a high rate of speed in an attempt to flee. The pursuit continued northbound on the Purchase Parkway and I-69 until the vehicle took Exit 22 to West Broadway.

www.mayfield-messenger.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wingo, KY
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
Graves County, KY
Crime & Safety
County
Graves County, KY
City
Memphis, TN
City
Mayfield, KY
State
Tennessee State
Mayfield, KY
Crime & Safety
Memphis, TN
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marijuana#Car Chase#Water Street#Graves County Sheriff#Dodge#Sirls#Kentucky State Police
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Law Enforcement
Related
ReligionPosted by
Reuters

Pope is walking and eating, tests good after surgery- Vatican

VATICAN CITY, July 6 (Reuters) - Pope Francis' progress following intestinal surgery is going normally, and he slept well and got up to walk, the Vatican said on Tuesday. The results of routine tests were good, Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni said. He said in a statement that the pope also...
WorldPosted by
The Hill

Kate, duchess of Cambridge, self-isolating after coronavirus contact

Kate, the duchess of Cambridge, is reportedly self-isolating after coming in contact with a person who tested positive for COVID-19. Kensington Palace made the announcement on Monday, noting that Kate will cancel her upcoming engagements as a result, according to Reuters. "Last week the Duchess of Cambridge came into contact...
POTUSNBC News

Troops flee as Taliban take districts in northeast Afghanistan

KABUL, Afghanistan — The Taliban’s march through northern Afghanistan gained momentum overnight with the capture of several districts from fleeing Afghan forces, several hundred of whom fled across the border into Tajikistan, officials said Sunday. More than 300 Afghan military personnel crossed from Afghanistan’s Badakhshan province as Taliban fighters advanced...
CelebritiesPosted by
CBS News

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton get married

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton tied the knot over the weekend. The couple exchanged vows at Shelton's Oklahoma ranch, according to "CBS This Morning" co-host Gayle King. Stefani on Monday shared photos of the ceremony on Instagram. "July 3rd 2021 dreams do come true !!!," the singer wrote. The pair,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy