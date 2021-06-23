Memphis man crashes car after high-speed pursuit with police

A man from Memphis, Tennessee was arrested early Monday after leading local and state authorities on a high-speed car chase throughout Graves County and Mayfield. At approximately 12:52 a.m., Graves County Sheriff’s Deputy Chandler Sirls saw a 2019 Dodge Charger driving erratically on the Purchase Parkway, coming from the Wingo area. Once Sirls tried to stop the vehicle, the driver accelerated to a high rate of speed in an attempt to flee. The pursuit continued northbound on the Purchase Parkway and I-69 until the vehicle took Exit 22 to West Broadway.