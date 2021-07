If you’re a prospective homebuyer who is struggling to gather up the money for a downpayment or to be approved for a mortgage, you may want to consider moving to Japan. To keep good homes from going to waste, Some towns and home-owners in Japan are trying to reduce the number of abandoned homes across the country by offering them up for free, or selling them for as low as $500. Perhaps surprisingly, there are tons of abandoned and empty houses on the outskirts of Japan’s major cities — eight million of them according to a 2018 government report, up 3.2 percent since 2013. The same report found that 13.6% of Japan’s homes were unoccupied, particularly in the prefectures of Wakayama, Tokushima, Kagoshima, and Kochi.