Mobile gaming giants Activision Blizzard and Zynga only see growth – despite iOS changes

Videogame maker and interactive entertainment content producer Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI) stock is trading at the low end of a 10-point consolidation range. The pandemic was a powerful tailwind as stay-at-home mandates caused a surge in gaming. Investors are nervous about the reversion effect of the reopening. Back to school and work means less time for gaming. However, the new normal appears to continue to be fruitful for gaming companies as mobile, next-gen console players, and eSports continue to expand. This was evidenced in its Q1 2021 earnings report indicating the highest monthly active users (MAUs) in the Company’s history despite any new game releases. The Company has a pipeline of the richest legacy brands and new titles ready to roll out in upcoming quarters which should continue to accelerate growth. While the guidance reversion may have caused a dampening response, Activision may be setting the bar low with strong momentum heading into the latter part of the year. Prudent investors can watch for opportunistic pullbacks to scale into a position.