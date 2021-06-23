Mark Douglas Pieper, 57, of Marshalltown, IA left this Earth to join the Lord on Sunday, June 20, 2021, at MercyOne Des Moines Medical Center. Visitation will be 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Thursday, June 24, 2021 with a 7:00 p.m. Vigil Service at Anderson Funeral Home in Marshalltown. A private Graveside Service will take place at a later date. In leau of flowers memorials may be directed to CIRSI, 111 Linn St. Marshalltown, IA 50158; and Special Olympics of Iowa, 551 SE Dovetail Road, PO Box 620, Grimes, IA 50111. Online condolences may be sent to [https://www.andersonfhs.com. percent3Cbr percent20/ percent3E]www.andersonfhs.com.