Mark Douglas Pieper, 57
Mark Douglas Pieper, 57, of Marshalltown, IA left this Earth to join the Lord on Sunday, June 20, 2021, at MercyOne Des Moines Medical Center. Visitation will be 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Thursday, June 24, 2021 with a 7:00 p.m. Vigil Service at Anderson Funeral Home in Marshalltown. A private Graveside Service will take place at a later date. In leau of flowers memorials may be directed to CIRSI, 111 Linn St. Marshalltown, IA 50158; and Special Olympics of Iowa, 551 SE Dovetail Road, PO Box 620, Grimes, IA 50111.