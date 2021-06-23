Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Marshalltown, IA

Mark Douglas Pieper, 57

Times-Republican
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMark Douglas Pieper, 57, of Marshalltown, IA left this Earth to join the Lord on Sunday, June 20, 2021, at MercyOne Des Moines Medical Center. Visitation will be 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Thursday, June 24, 2021 with a 7:00 p.m. Vigil Service at Anderson Funeral Home in Marshalltown. A private Graveside Service will take place at a later date. In leau of flowers memorials may be directed to CIRSI, 111 Linn St. Marshalltown, IA 50158; and Special Olympics of Iowa, 551 SE Dovetail Road, PO Box 620, Grimes, IA 50111. Online condolences may be sent to [https://www.andersonfhs.com. percent3Cbr percent20/ percent3E]www.andersonfhs.com.

www.timesrepublican.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
City
Ankeny, IA
Iowa State
Iowa Obituaries
Marshalltown, IA
Obituaries
State
California State
City
Marshalltown, IA
City
Muscatine, IA
City
Coralville, IA
City
Mason City, IA
City
Grimes, IA
City
Des Moines, IA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mark Douglas#Track And Field#Bowling#Golf#Anderson Funeral Home#Graveside Service#Cirsi#Marshalltown High School#The Iowa Hawkeyes#The Chicago Cubs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Track & Field
News Break
Obituaries
Related
ReligionPosted by
Reuters

Pope is walking and eating, tests good after surgery- Vatican

VATICAN CITY, July 6 (Reuters) - Pope Francis' progress following intestinal surgery is going normally, and he slept well and got up to walk, the Vatican said on Tuesday. The results of routine tests were good, Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni said. He said in a statement that the pope also...
WorldPosted by
The Hill

Kate, duchess of Cambridge, self-isolating after coronavirus contact

Kate, the duchess of Cambridge, is reportedly self-isolating after coming in contact with a person who tested positive for COVID-19. Kensington Palace made the announcement on Monday, noting that Kate will cancel her upcoming engagements as a result, according to Reuters. "Last week the Duchess of Cambridge came into contact...
POTUSNBC News

Troops flee as Taliban take districts in northeast Afghanistan

KABUL, Afghanistan — The Taliban’s march through northern Afghanistan gained momentum overnight with the capture of several districts from fleeing Afghan forces, several hundred of whom fled across the border into Tajikistan, officials said Sunday. More than 300 Afghan military personnel crossed from Afghanistan’s Badakhshan province as Taliban fighters advanced...
CelebritiesPosted by
CBS News

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton get married

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton tied the knot over the weekend. The couple exchanged vows at Shelton's Oklahoma ranch, according to "CBS This Morning" co-host Gayle King. Stefani on Monday shared photos of the ceremony on Instagram. "July 3rd 2021 dreams do come true !!!," the singer wrote. The pair,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy