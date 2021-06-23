Wilma J. Smith, 84, of Gilman, IA passed away Sunday, June 20, 2021 at UnityPoint Hospital in Marshalltown, IA. Graveside services will be 11:15 a.m., Thursday, June 24, 2021, at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens in Marshalltown. Visitation will be 9:30 a.m. – 11:00 a.m., Thursday, June 24, 2021, at Anderson Funeral Homes in Marshalltown. Interment will take place at the Rose Hill Memorial Gardens in Marshalltown. Online condolences may be sent to www.andersonfhs.com.