Marshalltown, IA

Wilma J. Smith, 84

Times-Republican
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWilma J. Smith, 84, of Gilman, IA passed away Sunday, June 20, 2021 at UnityPoint Hospital in Marshalltown, IA. Graveside services will be 11:15 a.m., Thursday, June 24, 2021, at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens in Marshalltown. Visitation will be 9:30 a.m. – 11:00 a.m., Thursday, June 24, 2021, at Anderson Funeral Homes in Marshalltown. Interment will take place at the Rose Hill Memorial Gardens in Marshalltown. Online condolences may be sent to www.andersonfhs.com.

www.timesrepublican.com
