Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Big Rapids, MI

Japanese soccer player Yokoyama comes out as transgender

By MARI YAMAGUCHI
bigrapidsnews.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTOKYO (AP) — Japanese soccer player Kumi Yokoyama said they are transgender — a revelation praised in the U.S. where they play in the National Women’s Soccer League but an identity not legally recognized in Japan. The 27-year-old forward for the Washington Spirit said they felt more comfortable with their...

www.bigrapidsnews.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Big Rapids, MI
Big Rapids, MI
Sports
Big Rapids, MI
Society
Big Rapids, MI
Government
Local
Michigan Sports
Local
Michigan Government
Local
Michigan Society
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Kumi Yokoyama
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Transgender People#Transgender Women#Japanese#Ap#Lgbtq#The Washington Spirit
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
World
News Break
Society
News Break
NFL
Place
Tokyo, JP
News Break
Sports
News Break
Soccer
News Break
Politics
News Break
POTUS
News Break
U.S. Politics
Country
Japan
News Break
Youtube
Related
UEFAPosted by
MassLive.com

How to watch USA vs. Mexico women’s soccer: Live stream, start time, TV channel (Mewis sisters in pre-Olympic match)

The United States women’s soccer team will be playing in their final match before its pre-Olympic training camp in Miyazaki, Japan as they take on Mexico in an international friendly match. With most of the U.S. on holiday, the USWNT will be playing in their final warmup match before departing starting the journey to the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics. Monday’s exhibition is the second of two games between USA and Mexico in the past week. On Thursday, the U.S. beat Mexico 4-0 in a match that highlighted Massachusetts natives Sam Mewis and Kristie Mewis, sisters who have been getting getting an outpouring of support as the team heads to Tokyo for the Olympics. Meanwhile, other Team USA stars like Megan Rapinoe, Alex Morgan and Carli Lloyd will be back on the pitch as well.
Soccersandiegouniontribune.com

US women defeat Mexico 4-0 in final tune-up before Olympics

Tobin Heath scored her second goal in as many games and the United States beat Mexico 4-0 on Monday in the American women’s final match before the Olympics. The United States is undefeated in 44 straight matches, the second-longest unbeaten streak in team history. The Americans also extended their winning streak against Mexico to 15 games and improved to 39-1-1 overall. The lone U.S. loss in the series was in a 2010 World Cup qualifier.
SoccerWashington Post

In its final Olympic tuneup, U.S. women’s national team looks ready for Tokyo

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. — The U.S. women’s national soccer team completed its interrupted run-up to the delayed Tokyo Olympics with a timely and commanding performance Monday that, despite light resistance, maintained the Americans’ bright prospects of a fifth gold medal. Two days before flying to Japan, the reigning world champions...
SoccerBleacher Report

USWNT vs. Mexico: Odds, Time, Live Stream and TV Schedule for 2021 Friendly

The United States women's national team will take on Mexico on Monday in its final game before heading to Tokyo for the Summer Olympics. The USWNT rolled past its continental rival Thursday in Hartford, Connecticut, and a similar result to that 4-0 victory is expected in the second matchup. Vlatko...
East Hartford, CTCBS Sports

USA vs. Mexico score: USWNT romps to 4-0 win in last pre Tokyo Olympic outing

The United States women's national team defeated Mexico 4-0 on Monday night at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field in East Hartford, Connecticut. Head coach Vlatko Andonovski wanted to utilize the friendlies as a final Olympic tune-up for the team ahead of the Tokyo games. The victory is the second consecutive win for USWNT during their Olympic send-off series. Lindsey Horan, Carli Lloyd, and Tobin Heath recorded goals in the Concacaf finale.
Soccerthebentmusket.com

Recap: USWNT 4 Mexico 0

HARTFORD- It was a beautiful night for soccer at Pratt and Whitney Stadium on Sunday as the United States Women’s National Team played their last friendly before heading off to the Summer Olympics in Tokyo. The conditions were a polar opposite of the pouring rain that the United States had...
SoccerFort Wayne Journal Gazette

US women win final Olympic soccer tuneup

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. – Tobin Heath scored her second goal in as many games, and the United States beat Mexico 4-0 on Monday in the American women's final match before the Olympics. The United States is undefeated in 44 straight matches, the second-longest unbeaten streak in team history. The Americans...
SoccerPosted by
E! News

Meet the Stars of the 2020 U.S. Olympic Soccer Team

Watch: Would Tiffany Haddish Play Pickup Soccer With U.S. Women's Team?. These women are aiming for the goal—and the gold. The 2020 U.S. Olympic soccer team was officially named by head coach Vlatko Andonovski on Wednesday, June 23 and we can promise you'll recognize at least one of these incredible athletes. After all, more than half of these players were members of the 2016 U.S. Olympic soccer team in Brazil.
Cincinnati, OHWKRC

Former UC women's soccer player named to Canadian Olympic team

CINCINNATI (WKRC) – Former University of Cincinnati soccer standout Vanessa Gilles was one of 18 athletes nominated to represent Canada for the delayed Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. The women’s soccer tournament is set to run from July 21 to Aug. 6, 2021. Gilles, a center back with the national team,...
FIFAvavel.com

Goals and Highlights: USWNT 4-0 Mexico in Women's Friendly 2021

Despite Itzel Gonzalez's efforts on two consecutive plays, the home side made it 3-0 through Christen Press, Reyna Reyes collaborated with the error and ended up with an own goal. 5:15 PM5 hours ago. 3'. First warning! Tricolour captain Stephany Mayor tried a shot on goal but the contact with...
East Hartford, CTPosted by
Journal Inquirer

USWNT blanks Mexico in final game before Tokyo Olympics

EAST HARTFORD — The U.S. women’s national soccer team made the most of its final tune-up opportunity before the Tokyo Olympics Monday night. Lindsey Horan scored in the sixth minute and the Americans never looked back, defeating Mexico 4-0 in the second game of a two-game “Send-Off Series” between the teams at Pratt & Whitney Stadium before an announced crowd of 27,758, the most fans to ever see a USWNT game in the state.
SoccerStumptown Footy

Horan scores, Dunn assists in USWNT’s 4-0 win vs. Mexico

Lindsey Horan scored the first goal and Crystal Dunn assisted the second in the USWNT’s 4-0 win over Mexico in East Hartford, CT. Crystal Dunn, Lindsey Horan, and Becky Sauerbrunn started in the USWNT’s last match before leaving for Tokyo. Adrianna Franch did not feature. The U.S. started quickly and...
ReligionPosted by
WSOC Charlotte

LGBTQ youth of faith pray, bond at 'Beloved Arise' group

Jessika Sessoms grew up in a conservative Black evangelical family, attended Christian schools and often heard that being gay was an abomination, until she understood that she was queer while studying to become a missionary. The 23-year-old from Florida came out publicly last year and has found healing and a...
Soccerprojectspurs.com

USWNT vs Mexico Live Stream: How to watch pre-Olympics friendly Soccer for FREE

The Tokyo 2020 Olympics are just three weeks away, and athletes are making their final preparations for The Games, including the U.S. Soccer Women’s National Team. Before they embark on their Olympic journey, the USWNT is hosting a pair of friendly matches against Mexico in a Send-Off Series. The first contest is scheduled for Thursday, July 5 at 5:o0 p.m. EST.

Comments / 0

Community Policy