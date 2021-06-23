Japanese soccer player Yokoyama comes out as transgender

The United States women’s soccer team will be playing in their final match before its pre-Olympic training camp in Miyazaki, Japan as they take on Mexico in an international friendly match. With most of the U.S. on holiday, the USWNT will be playing in their final warmup match before departing starting the journey to the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics. Monday’s exhibition is the second of two games between USA and Mexico in the past week. On Thursday, the U.S. beat Mexico 4-0 in a match that highlighted Massachusetts natives Sam Mewis and Kristie Mewis, sisters who have been getting getting an outpouring of support as the team heads to Tokyo for the Olympics. Meanwhile, other Team USA stars like Megan Rapinoe, Alex Morgan and Carli Lloyd will be back on the pitch as well.