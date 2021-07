Just in time for the iconic off-roader's 70th anniversary this year, all-new 2022 Toyota Land Cruiser has finally arrived with new powertrains replacing the V8 and improved off-roading capability. Unfortunately, it won't be going on sale in the US. If it does eventually arrive in America, it will likely be badged as a Lexus. In the Middle East, however, sales for the new Land Cruiser have already kicked off. To celebrate, Al-Futtaim Toyota, Toyota's distributor in the UAE, hosted a special event handling over the first 50 Land Cruisers to new customers.