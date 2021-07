Anthony took joy this morning in reliving the Phillies beating up on Jake Arrieta and the Cubs last night. Despite a moment of nervousness, Anthony was able to enjoy the song today! The NFL released their roster rankings for the league. The Eagles were listed as 29th! Cuz asked the question if Nick Siriani isn’t the right guy, can Howie Roseman fix it. If not, we could be in for a long wait. (00:00-28:20) To the phones for your thoughts (28:20-1:17:14) David Murphy from the Philadelphia Inquirer joined the show for some Sixers talk. (1:17:14-1:30:12) Eagle great Seth Joyner came onto the show to talk about the Philadelphia Fan Summer Project, the Sixers and a little Eagles preview.(1:50:53-2:09:10) Phillies broadcaster Tom McCarthy joins The Cuz to talk about the Phillies and the last couple of wins(2:26:31-2:38:02) More of your calls for the rest of the show. (2:38:02-2:59:18)