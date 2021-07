Pride month draws to a close today and if there's one thing it's lacked before now, it's personalised workouts. Well… not anymore. A couple of weeks ago – sorry we're late to this one, it's been a very busy month – iFit trainer Jesse Corbin released a new virtual workout via the platform’s Heart-to-Heart series, which highlights the trials and triumphs of his personal coming-out journey. As you follow Jesse through the Bonneville Salt Flats of northwestern Utah, he opens up about his venn-diagramming multiverse of fitness, faith, family, and personal self-worth – all while torching through a few calories, of course.