Nifty to Open Higher After US Fed Eases Rate Hike Fears; RIL in Focus

investing.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInvesting.com -- Nifty 50 and the BSE Sensex 30 are set to open higher today after fears over the US Federal Reserve’s rate hikes were put to ease. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said that there would be no rate hikes until the economy showed solid signs of recovery. “We will...

in.investing.com
