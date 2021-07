Press Release – The technology group Wärtsilä will develop the regasification system for a new offshore LNG terminal to be built in the Bay of Bengal. The project is headed by Crown LNG, a Norwegian group specialising in developing LNG infrastructure for harsh weather conditions, with Oslo-based engineering company Aker Solutions as the main contractor. Wärtsilä Gas Solutions will conduct the front-end engineering and design (FEED) of the regasification system. The early phase of the FEED contract was booked in May 2021. Final Investment Decision for the project expected in 2022 with further equipment delivery of the regasification systems.