Port director prepares for implementation of succession plan

Muskogee Port Director Scott Robinson said the implementation of a succession plan he's been "working on for years" will begin June 30, when "I step down" after 31 years at the helm.

Deputy Director Kimbra Scott will step in July 1 as his successor. Robinson said he will remain on the job until Dec. 31 to help Scott settle into her new role, but he believes "she's ready."

"We've been working on this for years," Robinson said. "We just didn't know when this would be implemented. I'm very comfortable with the decision."

Muskogee City-County Port Authority members approved the succession plan and Scott's promotion Tuesday after evaluating her performance as deputy director. Scott managed communications and public affairs at the Port of Muskogee for six years before she was elevated to her present position.

Scott has been credited for helping the port land federal grants worth $20 million. She also has been lauded for her ability to work with Federal Emergency Management Agency representatives to secure disaster aid.

“Day in and day out, I am amazed at her performance,” Robinson said last year while touting Scott’s accomplishments.

She played a key role in managing the response during the 2019 flood.

Scott, who began his career as port director on June 11, 1990, said he decided to proceed with the implementation of his succession plan "about a week ago while I was sitting on my porch."

"I am very happy with it," Robinson said.

Robinson is among the most vocal advocates of the McClellan-Kerr Arkansas River Navigation System. He also has orchestrated the port authority's acquisition of property and and expansion of its real estate holdings for industrial development during his tenure.