KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – Outside hitter Breana Runnels, a graduate transfer from Colorado State, has signed with Tennessee and plans to enroll for summer semester two. "We are thrilled to be adding Breana Runnels to our program," Tennessee head coach Eve Rackham Watt said. "Our first introduction to Bre was in the 2018 NCAA Tournament. In her redshirt sophomore year, she had 21 kills and six blocks against us in a fantastic five-set match. She went on to have an unbelievable career at Colorado State. I am glad she will be able to pursue her Master's degree at Tennessee and join our Lady Vol family."