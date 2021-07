This sweet collaboration began with a mysterious tweet. Twitter may be primarily known as the social media app where people go to dunk on each other, but it has also become a place where brands go to milk their followers for as much hype as they can get for delicious new endeavors. The official Oreo Twitter account posted a video that hinted at a mysterious collaboration, inviting people to figure out who their partner was but the riddle proved to be a tough cookie to crack. They have now followed up, though, revealing Pokémon as the mysterious company pairing with Oreo to deliver a treat to fans in the coming months.