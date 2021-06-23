Remember Americans who put slavery on extinction path

Editor’s note: Frederick Douglass delivered his speech on July 5, 1852 as part of the sermon at St. Paul’s, Wallingford. Here is an abridged version. Fellow Citizens, I am not wanting in respect for the fathers of this republic. The signers of the Declaration of Independence were brave men. They were great men, too. . . It does not often happen to a nation to raise, at one time, such a number of truly great men. The point from which I am compelled to view them is not, certainly, the most favorable; and yet I cannot contemplate their great deeds with less than admiration. They were statesmen, patriots and heroes, and for the good they did, and the principles they contended for, I will unite with you to honor their memory...