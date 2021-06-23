Cancel
Society

Remember Americans who put slavery on extinction path

Times-Leader
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJuneteenth is the nation’s newest national holiday, commemorating June 19, 1865, when a Union general informed the last enslaved people in Texas that they were free. There was virtually no articulate opposition to slavery in the North American colonies that rebelled against British rule in the 1770s. But there was an obvious tension between slavery and American assertions of individual rights, encapsulated in Thomas Jefferson’s phrase “all men are created equal.” Revolutionaries were uncomfortably aware of the great English writer and lexicographer Samuel Johnson’s remark, “How is it that we hear the loudest yelps for liberty among the drivers of negroes?”

