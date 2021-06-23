Cancel
Texas State

7 Amazing Things To Do in Houston, Texas

Larisa
Larisa
 7 days ago

Photo by Vlad Busuioc on Unsplash

Have you ever been to Houston? If not, then you definitely should! Here are some ideas to help you explore the city:

1. Space Center Houston

Known globally as the International Space Station Mission Control, and home of NASA Mission Control and astronaut training, as an additional treat guests are then taken behind the scenes to see NASA Johnson Space Center where history was made. It's one of the city’s topmost attractions, the space center is home to more than 400 artifacts together with an abundance of both permanent and traveling exhibits as well as other displays relating to America’s awesome space flight programs. Here, the whole family will be spellbound as they look through the museum’s collection of movies and interactive consoles.

2. San Jacinto Park

Heading away from the downtown area of Houston? Pop into San Jacinto Park to explore this beautiful part of the city. Not only are the grounds of the park totally lovely to stroll on a sunny day; but it’s also got lots of history to this site. You see, right here is the San Jacinto Battleground State Historic Site that has a museum and monument to visit. After paying a small fee to enter, you’ll get to wander around the exhibits and learn more about Texas’s independence from Mexico in 1939. Plus, you’ll have some incredible views from the top! This alone makes it one of the best things to do in Houston for sure.

Photo by flyingqubit on Unsplash

3. BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir

Nestled on the south-west fringes of Houston, the BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir (temple) is totally gorgeous to see. Not only that, it’s the largest in all of Texas and so eye-catching for a little visit. Open daily, all are welcomed to visit and see. Just remember to be respectful and not to take any photos inside.

4. Houston Children's Museum

A great way to beat the heat in summer and one of the best places to visit in Houston for families is the Houston Children's Museum. This colorful, noisy place is guaranteed to plaster a smile on everyone's face. Let the kids run wild and have a fun time getting busy will all the hands-on and interactive displays. One of the major highlights is the How Does it Work exhibit. Here, you and your kids will learn how things in everyday life operate. The FlowWorks wet zone is also a fascinating place where you can turn water on, off, and adjust the flow and watch the effects.

5. Texas Rock Gym

Offering over 14,000 sq ft of climbable surface, 5 Auto Belays, 42 Top Ropes, a lead arch, and a separate bouldering area, the Texas Rock Gym is a marvelous venue for all the rock climbing and gym addicts of the family, whatever their age. The gym emphasizes safety and, in order to minimize the inherent rock climbing risks, all participants must take part in the gym’s safety orientation and belay training class, Climbing 101, regardless of previous climbing experience. Besides all of the above, the gym also offers Yoga, Tai-Chi and Kung Fu options. The friendly staff will be happy to lead you in the right direction.

6. Buffalo Bayou Park

Buffalo Bayou Park is a beautiful urban park featuring a number of spots that’s great for a relaxing day in Houston. Including a skateboarding park, playground (for the kids), picnic pavilion, and a tributary, it’s the kind of spot to really just chill and take a rest from stomping the streets of the city. Not only that, it’s a totally lovely spot to enjoy some kayaking and paddle boarding on a warm sunny day.

7. Houston's Street Art

While it is often overlooked by tourists, Houston's street art, or what many people know as graffiti, is outstanding. Installations by some of the top names in street art throughout the US and around the world, including COPE2 and Houston's own Gonzo247, can be found here. These colorful murals adorn the walls of establishments in various locations throughout the city and are well worth taking the time to drive around and see. The unofficial curator of Houston's street art is the charismatic artist known as Gonzo247. He is one of the city's most famous street artists and the creator of the giant "Houston is Inspired" mural at the corner of Travis and Preston Streets and the smaller "Houston" mural at Leeland and St. Emanuel Streets. This latter area is also home to a large concentration of impressive installations that grace the walls of numerous one- and two-story buildings off Leeland Street at Chartres Street and St. Emanuel Street. But works can be found scattered all over the city on walls of various sizes.

