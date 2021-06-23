Shevonne at Orange Blossom Jamboree: Photo Gallery. Shevonne has grown as an artist each time we see her, including at Suwannee Hulaween 2019 and Gasparilla Music Festival 2020. Her OBJ set made those irrelevant. She has found in Andrew, Julian, Davon, and Devon the perfect band to showcase her wide range of talents. This set kicked ass. And she is constantly reinventing herself, which is PRECISELY what an artist of her age and stature SHOULD be doing. This was definitely a “next-level” set.