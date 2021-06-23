4 Startups Driving Cybersecurity Innovation

Gilad Shamri is a serial entrepreneur and CEO of Growth Artists startup growth consulting agency based in San Francisco. Jobs are a way of earning a paycheck, but they aren’t always a means to fulfillment. Think about it. How many times have you grumbled about or rolled your eyes at the mere thought of the new work week? How often have you felt stuck in a job that helps you make ends meet but provides you with little to no opportunity for development or growth?