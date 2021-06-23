4 Startups Driving Cybersecurity Innovation
Constant innovation is a constant within cybersecurity. Information technology evolves and bad actors adjust with new attack vectors. Cybersecurity must innovate to keep pace with both IT and attackers by improving cybersecurity tools. Product categories such as intrusion prevention systems (IPS), anti-spam, unified threat intelligence (UTM), security information and event management (SIEM), next-generation firewall (NGFW), endpoint detection and response (EDR), privileged identity management (PIM), and security orchestration, automation and response (SOAR) have emerged as required cybersecurity functions.securityboulevard.com