Intel to create new units for software, high-performance computing

By Nivedita Balu
theedgemarkets.com
 14 days ago

BENGALURU (June 22): Chipmaker Intel Corp said on Tuesday it would create two new business units that would focus separately on software and high-performance computing and graphics. Intel also said current executives Sandra Rivera and Raja Koduri will take on new senior leadership roles, while technology industry veterans Nick McKeown...

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Software#Apple Inc#Bengaluru#Chipmaker Intel Corp#Vmware#Nvidia Corp#Reuters#Moor Insights Strategy
