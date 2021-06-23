Cancel
Chelsea’s preseason schedule is beginning to take shape

By Gabe Henderson
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 2020 European Championships have dominated headlines as of late, especially when one considers the news surrounding the England National Team. Chelsea duo Mason Mount and Ben Chilwell have been in the news lately, as well. They’re now under quarantine for at least five more days following their contact with Billy Gilmour, who contracted COVID-19 over the weekend. Considering all of this, one would be forgiven for missing the Blues’ schedule release last week.

Premier Leaguekfgo.com

Soccer-Spurs want captain Kane to stay, says director Paratici

(Reuters) – Tottenham Hotspur want captain Harry Kane to stay at the club, their new managing director of football Fabio Paratici said, as speculation about the striker’s future continues. Kane, who is valued at over 100 million pounds ($138.26 million), is currently at the European Championship with England, having scored...
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Tottenham midfielder Dele Alli: Mourinho? I blame...

Tottenham midfielder Dele Alli insists he enjoyed playing for former manager Jose Mourinho. Alli found himself in exile from the first team set-up under Mourinho for long spells, with many of his appearances only coming in the FA Cup and Europa League. But he told Goal of Roma's new coach:...
Premier Leaguechiesaditotti.com

Rumor Updates: Xhaka, Patricio, & More, Plus Mourinho's Staff Takes Shape

As the marquee event on the international footballing calendar this summer, the European Championships have necessarily pushed every other story to the back pages. However, with Euro 2020 progressing through the Round of 16 into this weekend's quarterfinals, there seems to be more space on the front page for everyone's favorite summer pursuit: transfer rumors.
Premier League90min.com

Chelsea Owner Roman Abramovich Confident of Luring Erling Haaland to Stamford Bridge This Summer

Chelsea reportedly believe that they can land Erling Haaland this summer, with club owner Roman Abramovich ready to splash some serious cash on the Borussia Dortmund star. The Champions League winners are keen to bolster their striking department and close the gap with Premier League champions, Manchester City. Haaland is one of the most sought-after players in Europe today, but Dortmund have insisted time and again that they are not keen on parting ways with their key striker.
Premier LeagueBBC

Patrick Vieira takes over as Crystal Palace manager

Crystal Palace have appointed Patrick Vieira to succeed Roy Hodgson as the Premier League club's manager. The former Arsenal captain emerged as Palace's preferred candidate after a lengthy process since Hodgson announced he was leaving the club on 18 May. The 45-year-old Frenchman has signed a three-year contract with the...
Premier Leaguetheprideoflondon.com

Frank Lampard wasn’t sacked by Chelsea because of Declan Rice

Reports have come out from several sources that Declan Rice is Thomas Tuchel’s No. 1 target and that Chelsea seems to be interested in the deal. The reports also state—though already obvious—that the club will not pay the purported exorbitant fee that West Ham United have reportedly attached to Rice. These reports do state though that Chelsea may be willing to play ball should the price drop to about £70 million.
UEFAPosted by
FanSided

Chelsea’s preseason, Erling Haaland, Declan Rice and more

On Monday, July 5, Chelsea’s preparations officially begin for the 2021/22 campaign. Head coach Thomas Tuchel will have his eyes set on a number of talents returning from their loan spells, including the likes of Ross Barkley, Tiemoue Bakayoko and others. There are still a plethora of Blues away on international duty—either at the European Championships or at Copa America—so these loanees will have their opportunity to impress early on.
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel targets four key signings

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel is seeking at least four major additions to his European champions this summer. Football.London says Tuchel is targeting a right-sided defender, a centre-back, a central midfielder, and a striker. Achraf Hakimi was the top priority for a right-back but it seems PSG will win the race...